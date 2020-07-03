Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Campers camping around campfire. camp fire / Camping silhouette generic
Campers camping around campfire. camp fire / Camping silhouette generic
News

$650 fine for arguing about child custody and camping

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been fined $650 for calling his former partner names during an argument over child custody arrangements on a weekend he wanted to go camping.

The 33 year old pleaded guilty on June 30 to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said the defendant called the victim about their children and where they would be on the weekend the defendant had plans to go camping with friends.

He said the defendant called the victim derogatory names and said "that's bulls----."

Mr Schoeman said the victim sent the defendant a text message saying she was on her way to his place and he replied "Don't even park in the driveway. I'll send them down. I don't want to see you."

He said the children told their mother their father had said she was trying to take them away from him.

The defendant was fined $650 and a conviction was recorded.

camping child custody domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Death Knell: Final nail in Holden’s coffin

        premium_icon Death Knell: Final nail in Holden’s coffin

        News “I’ve loved being part of the Holden Dealer family,” Les Anderson.

        Gladstone dad stole fuel to spend last $20 on feeding kids

        premium_icon Gladstone dad stole fuel to spend last $20 on feeding kids

        Crime A man who stole 56 litres of fuel said he only had $20 which he needed to feed his...

        ‘VERY CONCERNED’: GP hiring restriction stays put

        premium_icon ‘VERY CONCERNED’: GP hiring restriction stays put

        Health A Department of Health spokesman said the area has been assessed as ‘receiving...

        Woman burnt after throwing petrol on fire

        premium_icon Woman burnt after throwing petrol on fire

        News Paramedics are treating a woman at a Gladstone home.