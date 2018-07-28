Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are treating a man who was run over on Oaka Ln, Gladstone Central.
Paramedics are treating a man who was run over on Oaka Ln, Gladstone Central. Andrew Thorpe
Crime

64yo to face 'serious' charges in September

Tegan Annett
by
31st Jul 2018 4:30 AM

A 64-YEAR-OLD man who police allege ran over another man and punched a woman on Saturday night could face a substantial jail penalty if found guilty, a Gladstone police sergeant said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said the incident, at Oaka Ln at about 6pm, could have ended much worse.

Police allege the man took another person's car and ran over the alleged victim, another man in his sixties, after an argument.

They also allege he then punched a woman who tried to take the keys out of the ignition.

Charged with a range of vehicle and assault offences, the man did not apply for bail at Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday and his case was adjourned until September 24.

"There are some fairly serious charges, especially the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle... and driving under the influence," Det Sen Sgt Andersen said.

"He could face a substantial jail penalty if found guilty of those."

assault crime gladstone magistrates court gladstone police
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Fire pit, pools, larger camping sites in $30m project's amended plan

    Fire pit, pools, larger camping sites in $30m project's amended...

    News THE final details of a $30m plan to transform Rules Beach will be considered by a Qld court, as the developer seeks approval to minor changes to the application

    • 31st Jul 2018 4:30 AM
    Soups and sweets in pottery bowl event

    Soups and sweets in pottery bowl event

    News Cooking up soup night fundraiser

    • 31st Jul 2018 4:30 AM
    East Shores Stage 1B still due next year

    East Shores Stage 1B still due next year

    News GLADSTONE Ports Corporation say East Shores Stage 1B due end of 2019

    • 31st Jul 2018 4:30 AM
    PCYC Get ready for work skilling youth program

    PCYC Get ready for work skilling youth program

    News Ideal opportunity for the youth of Gladstone from 15 to 19 years

    • 31st Jul 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners