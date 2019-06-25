Menu
The State Government has announced a four-year, $63.6 million commitment to support children with disability.
$63.6M boost for children with a disability

Melanie Whiting
24th Jun 2019 4:32 PM
EARLY childhood development programs and services for children under five years with a disability have been given a helping hand.

The State Government has announced a four-year, $63.6 million commitment to support children with disability.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the funding would ensure eligible children at Victoria Park State School continued to receive the tailored support from teachers and teacher aides they need as they prepare for the transition to school.

"This funding commitment will mean that Victoria Park State School will remain open and will continue to be available to eligible children under five years of age, who have been diagnosed, or are suspected of having certain disabilities," Mrs Gilbert said.

These disabilities include autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, hearing impairment, physical impairment, speech language impairment or vision impairment.

Mrs Gilbert also welcomed the almost $650,000 in funding for staff professional development in Early Childhood Development Programs and to assist them in collaborating with other providers to build on good practice.

"This funding will ensure that great teachers and teacher aides working with these students continue to develop new skills and knowledge, which will mean they can better support our children," she said.

