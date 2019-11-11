Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives allegedly located cannabis in cry-vac bags during a raid on a New Auckland home last week.
Detectives allegedly located cannabis in cry-vac bags during a raid on a New Auckland home last week.
News

62yo charged with drug trafficking after house raid

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Nov 2019 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 62-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with drug trafficking after Bundaberg and Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch detectives raided a New Auckland home.

Detectives allegedly seized a large amount of money, cannabis in cry-vac bags, scales and a mobile phone during the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, November 6.

The search warrant for the Liana Ct home was issued following ongoing investigations into drug-related matters.

The man has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs (cannabis), possessing dangerous drugs (over schedule), possessing anything used in the commission, of a crime and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence.

The man will appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 21, 2020.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

bundaberg police cannabis drug trafficking gladstone police
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lawyer saves mum from jail after $25k Centrelink fraud

        premium_icon Lawyer saves mum from jail after $25k Centrelink fraud

        News A GLADSTONE lawyer has kept a mother out of jail despite the woman’s $25,000 fraud of Centrelink involving 60 false declarations of her income.

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        News Did we spot you at these events this weekend?

        Total fire ban declared in Gladstone

        Total fire ban declared in Gladstone

        News A STATEWIDE fire ban has been declared across 42 local government areas in...

        Remembering brothers and sisters in arms

        premium_icon Remembering brothers and sisters in arms

        News Chris Feros is proud to see Remembrance Day growing and will be supporting fellow...