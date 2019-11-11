62yo charged with drug trafficking after house raid

Detectives allegedly located cannabis in cry-vac bags during a raid on a New Auckland home last week.

A 62-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with drug trafficking after Bundaberg and Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch detectives raided a New Auckland home.

Detectives allegedly seized a large amount of money, cannabis in cry-vac bags, scales and a mobile phone during the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, November 6.

The search warrant for the Liana Ct home was issued following ongoing investigations into drug-related matters.

The man has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs (cannabis), possessing dangerous drugs (over schedule), possessing anything used in the commission, of a crime and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence.

The man will appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 21, 2020.

