61 PROPERTIES: Every open home in Gladstone this weekend

LOOKING for a new home?

More than 60 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

16 Bufflehead Road, Kirkwood, Qld 4680

This Kirkwood property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two separate living areas. If you are looking at downsizing or considering a long-term investment, this could be the property for you.

$225,000

16 Bufflehead Road Kirkwood Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite, realestate.com.au

170 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton, Qld 4680

Described by the real estate as opulent - this five bedroom, three bathroom property features a new kitchen and a resort style swimming pool.

$599,000

1130 Calliope River Road, West Stowe Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite, realestate.com.au

170 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton Qld 4680. Picture: Remax, realestate.com.au

1130 Calliope River Road, West Stowe, Qld 4680

This charming three bedroom property features wooden floors, a three bay shed and views of the surrounding area and Mount Larcom.

For Auction