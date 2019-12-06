61 PROPERTIES: Every open home in Gladstone this weekend
LOOKING for a new home?
More than 60 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.
Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.
>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP
16 Bufflehead Road, Kirkwood, Qld 4680
This Kirkwood property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two separate living areas. If you are looking at downsizing or considering a long-term investment, this could be the property for you.
$225,000
170 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton, Qld 4680
Described by the real estate as opulent - this five bedroom, three bathroom property features a new kitchen and a resort style swimming pool.
$599,000
1130 Calliope River Road, West Stowe, Qld 4680
This charming three bedroom property features wooden floors, a three bay shed and views of the surrounding area and Mount Larcom.
For Auction