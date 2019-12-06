Menu
170 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton Qld 4680. Picture: Remax, realestate.com.au
61 PROPERTIES: Every open home in Gladstone this weekend

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
LOOKING for a new home?

More than 60 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

 

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

 

 

16 Bufflehead Road, Kirkwood, Qld 4680

 

This Kirkwood property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two separate living areas. If you are looking at downsizing or considering a long-term investment, this could be the property for you.

 

$225,000

16 Bufflehead Road Kirkwood Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite, realestate.com.au
16 Bufflehead Road Kirkwood Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite, realestate.com.au

 

16 Bufflehead Road Kirkwood Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite, realestate.com.au
16 Bufflehead Road Kirkwood Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite, realestate.com.au

 

170 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton, Qld 4680

 

Described by the real estate as opulent - this five bedroom, three bathroom property features a new kitchen and a resort style swimming pool.

 

$599,000

 

1130 Calliope River Road, West Stowe Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite, realestate.com.au
1130 Calliope River Road, West Stowe Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite, realestate.com.au

 

170 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton Qld 4680. Picture: Remax, realestate.com.au
170 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton Qld 4680. Picture: Remax, realestate.com.au

 

1130 Calliope River Road, West Stowe, Qld 4680

 

This charming three bedroom property features wooden floors, a three bay shed and views of the surrounding area and Mount Larcom.

 

For Auction

 

1130 Calliope River Road, West Stowe Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite, realestate.com.au
1130 Calliope River Road, West Stowe Qld 4680. Picture: RayWhite, realestate.com.au

 

 

