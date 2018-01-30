61 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

WE ARE well and truly into 2018. If you are unhappy with your current job or are unemployed and looking for work, this list is for you.
Gladstone Region Councillor Cindi Bush and The Observer have teamed up to give you this comprehensive list of job opportunities.
Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.
Jobs on offer as of January 28:
1. REMEDIAL MASSAGE THERAPIST
https://www.facebook.com/physioandfitness/posts/1817941578238770
2. EXCERCISE PHYSIOLOGIST
Gladstone Physio & Fitness
https://www.facebook.com/physioandfitness/posts/1817941578238770
3. PERSONAL TRAINER / BOOT CAMP INSTRUCTOR
Gladstone Physio & Fitness
https://www.facebook.com/physioandfitness/posts/1817941578238770
4. EXPERIENCED OFFICE / ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT
Building Inspections Plus Tannum Sands
http://gladstonenews.com.au/seeking-experienced-officeadmi…/
5. PUBLIC PROGRAMS & PROMOTIONS OFFICER
Gladstone Regional Council Art Gallery & Museum
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29153425102…/edit
6. LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
Gladstone Regional Council Agnes Water / 1770 Depot
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29153434938…/edit
7. TRAINEESHIP - EVENTS
Gladstone Regional Council GECC
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29153424992…/edit
8. STORE WORKER
Buns Safety Gladstone
http://www.talentpropellerjobs.com.au/…/3966962-bunzl-limit…
9. ADMINISTRATION & ACCOUNTS OFFICER
Bellis Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35327650…
10. CATERING ASSISTANT
Compass Group NRG Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35325606…
11. ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT
JJ Richards & Sons Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35362047…
12. QUARRY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
Private Advertiser Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35365714…
13. TRAINER / ASSESSOR (CERT 111 IN INDIVIDUAL SUPPORT)
Simple Solutions Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35364895…
14. WEEKEND SPORTS CAMERA OPERATOR
Seven Network Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35358011…
15. SUPPORT WORKER (PHaMs)
Community Solutions Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35361181…
16. JUNIOR RECEPTIONIST / ADMIN SUPPORT
Jenmick Gear Cutting & Engineering Gladstone
https://m.facebook.com/story.php…
17. SPECIALIST - REDUCTION LINE PROJECTS
BSL Gladstone
https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl164-special…
18. BRICKLAYER
BSL Gladstone
https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl162-brickla…
19. HEALTH & SAFETY ADVISOR - SHUT DOWNS
Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35359345…
20. CIVIL SITE & PROJECT ENGINEERS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Civil-Site-Project…
21. PLUMBERS TRADE QUALIFIED
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Plumbers-Trade-Qua…
22. NEW VEHICLES SALES CONSULTANT
Reef City Motors Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35356025…
23. REGISTERED NURSE
Ozcare Gladstone
https://www.ozcare.org.au/careers/job-details/…
24. PROCESS TECHNICIAN
Santos Gladstone Curtis Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35354195…
25. FACILITIES OFFICER
CQU Gladstone Campus
https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/professio…/32301-facilities-officer
26. ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR ACADEMIC - SOCIAL INNOVATION
CQU Gladstone
https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/associate-director-academic-social…
27. CASUAL TEACHER / TUTOR LLN
CQU Gladstone
https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/taf…/32152-casual-teacher-tutor-lln
28. IT INFRASTRUCTURE GENERALIST
Data#3 Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35352136…
29. MEMBERSHIP RELATIONSHIP OFFICER
The Capricornian Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35347563…
30. EOI EXCERCISE PHYSIOLOGIST OR OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST
Max Solutions Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35346159…
31. FUEL TANK DRIVER
IOR Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35203217…
32. OPERATORS & TRUCK DRIVERS
Rayment Excavations Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35336963…
33. HEAVY EQUIPMENT DIESEL MECHANIC
Rayment Excavations Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35336361…
34. JUNIOR CHEMICAL / PROCESS ENGINEER
Southern Oil Refining Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35334340…
35. SCAFFOLDERS - SHUT DOWN WORK
Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35329622…
36. CONTROL SYSTEMS ENGINEER
Protech SEQ Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35328520…
37. RIGGER
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
38. MECHANICAL FITTER
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
39. SITE CONTROL SECURITY OFFICER
MSS Security Gladstone
https://msssecurity.elmotalent.com.au/…/careers/job/view/641
40. MECHANICAL FITTER - FLANGE MANAGEMENT
NES Global Talent Gladstone
https://www.nesgt.com/…/mechanical-fitter-flange-management/
41. TRADE QUALIFIED BAKER
Coles Tannum Sands
http://search.colescareers.com.au/…/trade-qualified-baker-c…
42. HEAD CHEF
Tannums Sands Hotel Motel
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35336815…
43. PROJECT ENGINEER - Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Group
Southern Oil Refinery Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35324964…
44. SOLAR SALES REPRESENTATIVE
Daniel Shea Electrical & Solar Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35367322…
45. SHUTDOWN SCHEDULER
Programmed Professionals Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35362997…
46. FIXED PLANT MECHANICAL FITTER
Mecha Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/mecha-pty-ltd-gladstone-q…/
47. AREA MANAGER
Norric Construction Resources Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35358866…
48. CARPENTER
Aldesta Hotel Heron Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35358576…
49. ASSET INTEGRITY SPECIALIST
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35355714…
50. TRAINER & ASSESSOR - Early Childhood Education
ACCCO Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35353833…
51. EARLY CHILDHOOD TEACHER
Clinton Park Early Education Centre Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35351873…
52. PRINCIPAL INSPECTOR - CONSTRUCTION
Dept Justice & Attorney General Gladstone
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
53. SENIOR FIELD OFFICER - EDUCATION
Gladstone District Office Training & Skills
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…
54. PROCESS CONTROLLER
Trility Agnes Water
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35346178…
55. CHILD SAFETY OFFICER
Dept of Communities Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35344738…
56. ACCOUNT MANAGER
BTA Sales Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35329613…
57. LONGLIFE TEAM LEADER
Woolworths Kirkwood Gladstone
https://career10.successfactors.com/career…
58. CENTRE DIRECTOR
Goodstart Early Learning Centre Gladstone
https://careers.goodstart.org.au/…/GLADSTONE-BC…/455472600/…
59. SENIOR EDUCATOR
Goodstart Early Learning Beak St Gladstone
https://careers.goodstart.org.au/…/GLADSTONE-BC…/454675400/…
60. CNC MACHINIST
Upton Engineering & Manufacturing Gladstone
https://au.jora.com/…/CNC-Machinist-4111c713a64f2f4ed810fdf…
61. MACHINE OPERATOR
Champ Resources Calliope
https://au.indeed.com/…/j…/Machine-Operator-de59323036abef6c