61 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

WE ARE well and truly into 2018. If you are unhappy with your current job or are unemployed and looking for work, this list is for you.

Gladstone Region Councillor Cindi Bush and The Observer have teamed up to give you this comprehensive list of job opportunities.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

Jobs on offer as of January 28:

1. REMEDIAL MASSAGE THERAPIST

https://www.facebook.com/physioandfitness/posts/1817941578238770

2. EXCERCISE PHYSIOLOGIST

Gladstone Physio & Fitness

https://www.facebook.com/physioandfitness/posts/1817941578238770

3. PERSONAL TRAINER / BOOT CAMP INSTRUCTOR

Gladstone Physio & Fitness

https://www.facebook.com/physioandfitness/posts/1817941578238770

4. EXPERIENCED OFFICE / ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

Building Inspections Plus Tannum Sands

http://gladstonenews.com.au/seeking-experienced-officeadmi…/

5. PUBLIC PROGRAMS & PROMOTIONS OFFICER

Gladstone Regional Council Art Gallery & Museum

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29153425102…/edit

6. LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Gladstone Regional Council Agnes Water / 1770 Depot

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29153434938…/edit

7. TRAINEESHIP - EVENTS

Gladstone Regional Council GECC

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29153424992…/edit

8. STORE WORKER

Buns Safety Gladstone

http://www.talentpropellerjobs.com.au/…/3966962-bunzl-limit…

9. ADMINISTRATION & ACCOUNTS OFFICER

Bellis Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35327650…

10. CATERING ASSISTANT

Compass Group NRG Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35325606…

11. ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

JJ Richards & Sons Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35362047…

12. QUARRY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

Private Advertiser Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35365714…

13. TRAINER / ASSESSOR (CERT 111 IN INDIVIDUAL SUPPORT)

Simple Solutions Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35364895…

14. WEEKEND SPORTS CAMERA OPERATOR

Seven Network Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35358011…

15. SUPPORT WORKER (PHaMs)

Community Solutions Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35361181…

16. JUNIOR RECEPTIONIST / ADMIN SUPPORT

Jenmick Gear Cutting & Engineering Gladstone

https://m.facebook.com/story.php…

17. SPECIALIST - REDUCTION LINE PROJECTS

BSL Gladstone

https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl164-special…

18. BRICKLAYER

BSL Gladstone

https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl162-brickla…

19. HEALTH & SAFETY ADVISOR - SHUT DOWNS

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35359345…

20. CIVIL SITE & PROJECT ENGINEERS

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Civil-Site-Project…

21. PLUMBERS TRADE QUALIFIED

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Plumbers-Trade-Qua…

22. NEW VEHICLES SALES CONSULTANT

Reef City Motors Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35356025…

23. REGISTERED NURSE

Ozcare Gladstone

https://www.ozcare.org.au/careers/job-details/…

24. PROCESS TECHNICIAN

Santos Gladstone Curtis Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35354195…

25. FACILITIES OFFICER

CQU Gladstone Campus

https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/professio…/32301-facilities-officer

26. ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR ACADEMIC - SOCIAL INNOVATION

CQU Gladstone

https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/associate-director-academic-social…

27. CASUAL TEACHER / TUTOR LLN

CQU Gladstone

https://www.cqu.edu.au/…/taf…/32152-casual-teacher-tutor-lln

28. IT INFRASTRUCTURE GENERALIST

Data#3 Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35352136…

29. MEMBERSHIP RELATIONSHIP OFFICER

The Capricornian Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35347563…

30. EOI EXCERCISE PHYSIOLOGIST OR OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST

Max Solutions Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35346159…

31. FUEL TANK DRIVER

IOR Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35203217…

32. OPERATORS & TRUCK DRIVERS

Rayment Excavations Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35336963…

33. HEAVY EQUIPMENT DIESEL MECHANIC

Rayment Excavations Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35336361…

34. JUNIOR CHEMICAL / PROCESS ENGINEER

Southern Oil Refining Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35334340…

35. SCAFFOLDERS - SHUT DOWN WORK

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35329622…

36. CONTROL SYSTEMS ENGINEER

Protech SEQ Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35328520…

37. RIGGER

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

38. MECHANICAL FITTER

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

39. SITE CONTROL SECURITY OFFICER

MSS Security Gladstone

https://msssecurity.elmotalent.com.au/…/careers/job/view/641

40. MECHANICAL FITTER - FLANGE MANAGEMENT

NES Global Talent Gladstone

https://www.nesgt.com/…/mechanical-fitter-flange-management/

41. TRADE QUALIFIED BAKER

Coles Tannum Sands

http://search.colescareers.com.au/…/trade-qualified-baker-c…

42. HEAD CHEF

Tannums Sands Hotel Motel

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35336815…

43. PROJECT ENGINEER - Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Group

Southern Oil Refinery Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35324964…

44. SOLAR SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Daniel Shea Electrical & Solar Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35367322…

45. SHUTDOWN SCHEDULER

Programmed Professionals Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35362997…

46. FIXED PLANT MECHANICAL FITTER

Mecha Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/mecha-pty-ltd-gladstone-q…/

47. AREA MANAGER

Norric Construction Resources Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35358866…

48. CARPENTER

Aldesta Hotel Heron Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35358576…

49. ASSET INTEGRITY SPECIALIST

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35355714…

50. TRAINER & ASSESSOR - Early Childhood Education

ACCCO Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35353833…

51. EARLY CHILDHOOD TEACHER

Clinton Park Early Education Centre Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35351873…

52. PRINCIPAL INSPECTOR - CONSTRUCTION

Dept Justice & Attorney General Gladstone

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

53. SENIOR FIELD OFFICER - EDUCATION

Gladstone District Office Training & Skills

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/…/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingl…

54. PROCESS CONTROLLER

Trility Agnes Water

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35346178…

55. CHILD SAFETY OFFICER

Dept of Communities Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35344738…

56. ACCOUNT MANAGER

BTA Sales Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35329613…

57. LONGLIFE TEAM LEADER

Woolworths Kirkwood Gladstone

https://career10.successfactors.com/career…

58. CENTRE DIRECTOR

Goodstart Early Learning Centre Gladstone

https://careers.goodstart.org.au/…/GLADSTONE-BC…/455472600/…

59. SENIOR EDUCATOR

Goodstart Early Learning Beak St Gladstone

https://careers.goodstart.org.au/…/GLADSTONE-BC…/454675400/…

60. CNC MACHINIST

Upton Engineering & Manufacturing Gladstone

https://au.jora.com/…/CNC-Machinist-4111c713a64f2f4ed810fdf…

61. MACHINE OPERATOR

Champ Resources Calliope

https://au.indeed.com/…/j…/Machine-Operator-de59323036abef6c