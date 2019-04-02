60th wedding anniversary prompts mention from Prime Minister

LOVE BIRDS: Angela and Kevin Coomber celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 28.

ANGELA and Kevin Coomber were delighted by some unexpected wishes on their 60th wedding anniversary.

Celebrations with friends and family on Saturday were complemented by cards from Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett, State Member Glenn Butcher, Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and even the Prime Minister.

Last year Kevin Coomber celebrated his 85th birthday alongside wife his Angela and residents at the Eureka Retirement Village, Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA140718KEVI

Mrs Coomber said she was "really surprised” when her daughter Rhonda handed her and her husband the cards.

"They were beautiful cards,” Mrs Coomber said.

The couple celebrated the occasions with their children Neil, Rhonda and Wayne, daughter-in-laws and a total of twelve grandchildren and great grandchildren.

"It was a lovely time, the relatives came up from Bundaberg and Childers,” Mrs Coomber said.

The couple are retired and live at Eureka retirement residences, where Mrs Coomber looks after her husband who is sick.

"Kevin sleeps a lot but we enjoy the company of the other residents and the (managers) are very good to us, they're fantastic,” she said.

"Eureka is a beautiful place, a lot of happiness.”

When asked about the secret to a long and happy marriage Mrs Coomber said "understanding, love and caring” were key ingredients.

"We've had sickness so there's been a lot of caring ... and having fun and looking after and respecting one another,” Mrs Coomber said.

"And we're lucky we've got our family, I think it all counts.”

She said her favourite thing about her husband was his caring and generous nature.

"He's a very quiet man but underneath he enjoys his family and he enjoys happiness,” she said.

"He is a loving person and I imagine he'd probably say the same thing about me.

"He's a very sick man so I've been caring for him a lot and there's a lot of love between us.”