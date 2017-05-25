'60s rock legends set to stun with mega concert

Impersonator Eddie Daniels will be bringing his Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley show to Gladstone next month.

DRESSING up as the king of rock and roll doesn't seem like an obvious career choice.

Impersonator Eddie Daniels has spent the last 30 years doing just that.

Bringing to life the '60s music legends, Mr Daniels said he dressed up as Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley, creating a concert just how he believed it would have been done by the two greats themselves.

"The concert (between Orbison and Presley) never happened. They were very good friends,” Mr Daniels said.

"The show, it's the concert that never happened.

"Had it happened, it would have been a mega concert.”

After studying the two icons all his life, Mr Daniels said he knew them inside out.

"From when I was young, I used to listen to them when they were on the radio,” he said. "We had the radio on all day, before the days of looking at the internet, and I would mimic them.”

With a dream of being a Michelin chef, Mr Daniels never thought he would earn a living from impersonating music icons.

As an impersonator since the late '80s, Mr Daniels says he is able to perform the two characters with the versatility of his voice.

"People see it and get the goosebump factor, it's absolutely wonderful,” he said.

"I have a very similar range to Roy Orbison and can sing the same keys as Roy and Elvis who had an incredibly high range for a rock singer.”

Mr Daniels presents a variety of the classic songs by both artists over an hour of entertainment.

Even when you spend your life impersonating two music legends for decades, there is always still a favourite.

"There are certain songs you absolutely love,” Mr Daniels said.

"I'd say 60% Roy and 40% Elvis, but it's very close.”