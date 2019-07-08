Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.
Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd. Matt Taylor GLA180519ODOWD
News

60k Flynn residents to receive tax relief

8th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 60,398 low and middle income earners in Flynn will receive tax relief from next week, under the Federal Government's tax reform.

Those earning up to $126,000 in Flynn will receive up to $1080 and dual income couples will receive up to $2160.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the changes would be good for the region's economy.

"Together, these tax relief measures will create a flatter and better tax system that will improve incentives for those working hard in Flynn," Mr O'Dowd said.

"It will also ensure that 94 per cent of Australians will face a marginal tax rate no higher than 30 cents in the dollar in 2024-25."

The Government has also locked in the benefits of low and middle income tax relief by increasing the top threshold of the 19 cents in the dollar tax bracket from $41,000 to $45,000 and by increasing the low income tax offset from $645 to $700 in 2022-23.

More Stories

federal government flynn low income middle income tax
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Service dedicated to Vietnam Veterans

    premium_icon Service dedicated to Vietnam Veterans

    Community THE Gladstone RSL Sub-branch will host a Vietnam Veterans' Day Service to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan on August 18.

    • 8th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Mustering up ute fun for a good cause

    premium_icon Mustering up ute fun for a good cause

    News The event will see winners compete at the Ekka.

    • 8th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    The way to get fit while drinking beer

    premium_icon The way to get fit while drinking beer

    Offbeat Gladstone bar teams up with studio for beer yoga

    • 8th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Author inspired by wonders of Heron Island

    premium_icon Author inspired by wonders of Heron Island

    News 'The information is very accessible'

    • 8th Jul 2019 5:00 AM