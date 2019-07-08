60k Flynn residents to receive tax relief

ABOUT 60,398 low and middle income earners in Flynn will receive tax relief from next week, under the Federal Government's tax reform.

Those earning up to $126,000 in Flynn will receive up to $1080 and dual income couples will receive up to $2160.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the changes would be good for the region's economy.

"Together, these tax relief measures will create a flatter and better tax system that will improve incentives for those working hard in Flynn," Mr O'Dowd said.

"It will also ensure that 94 per cent of Australians will face a marginal tax rate no higher than 30 cents in the dollar in 2024-25."

The Government has also locked in the benefits of low and middle income tax relief by increasing the top threshold of the 19 cents in the dollar tax bracket from $41,000 to $45,000 and by increasing the low income tax offset from $645 to $700 in 2022-23.