6000 bookings for 1770 tourism operator

SIX thousands bookings to the Great Barrier Reef is worth celebrating.

And 1770 Great Barrier Reef Eco Tours passenger John Johnson was the lucky beneficiary.

John received a refund on his ticket, and a few gifts as well, as lucky number 6000.

Co-owner Mark Mergard said they began the run out to the reef trip last December.

"With the town on its knees, we didn't think it would go any good," he said.

The milestone moment was last Tuesday.

Mr Mergard said things were going pretty well since they began the trips to the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

"It's just a day, we leave here in the morning, we have to adjust our times because we can't get out of the creek and some days we do LARC! transfers," he said.

"It's a bit of a muck around but it's working all right.

"We go out to Lady Musgrave Island, do a glass bottom boat tour and a tour of the island."

At the moment it's the annual humpback whale migration season and Mr Mergard said they had seen "heaps" of the graceful beasts on the water during their day trips.