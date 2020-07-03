600 supported: Educational charity reaches milestone

A Children’s education charity has reached a milestone in Gladstone, with 600 students now supported under their Learning for Life program.

The Smith Family’s sponsorship program provides each student with financial and personal support as well as vital learning and mentoring programs that help them keep up and stay motivated throughout their education.

A Gladstone success story who is supported through Learning for Life program is ten-year-old Alannah.

“Having a disability and my partner as my full-time carer, we heard about The Smith Family when we moved to Gladstone,” mum Jaceen said.

“We were struggling to support Alannah and ourselves financially.”

The Smith Family Queensland General Manager Alan Le May said the program, which now supports over 56,000 children across the country, is having a transformative effect.

“Learning for Life is life-changing for these 600 children,” Mr Le May said.

“Not only does it give them the tools they need to succeed in their education now, it will help them to build a better future for themselves.”

He said the milestone is a reflection of the hard work put in by the community.

“Every day we see how community support, including from our corporate partners, makes a difference in the lives of these children,” he said.

“For example, four out of five students who have left the Learning for Life program have gone on to work or further study, which is a real testament to its success.”

With the generous support of corporate partner Orica, The Smith Family has been able to establish the program in the Gladstone community and double the number of students who are benefiting from the sponsorship.

Orica’s Yarwun Manufacturing Centre Manager Viney Kumar said she was committed to supporting the local community.

“We’re thrilled to see the Learning for Life program reach this important milestone in Gladstone,” said.

“When the program launched in 2018, we set a goal to help 300 students over a three-year period.

“Not only did we reach this goal, we’ve now doubled it.

“These numbers show the Learning for Life program is having a real, positive impact in this community.”

Now that Alannah is being sponsored, her family is able to afford costly items like school uniforms, shoes and stationery.

The Smith Family is raising funds through the Winter Appeal so more children like Alannah can get access to life-changing learning and mentoring programs.

To donate to the appeal head to www.thesmithfamily.com.au/winter or to find out more about The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program, visit www.thesmithfamily.com.au/programs/learning-forlife.