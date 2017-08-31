26°
News

60 years: Doreen shares her secrets to a successful marriage

TEAM: Doreen and Graeme Whalan will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today with a family dinner.
TEAM: Doreen and Graeme Whalan will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today with a family dinner. Mike Richards GLA280817ANAV
Julia Bartrim
by

They met at a dance one evening 61 years ago, and have been together ever since.

Doreen and Graeme Whalan will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today with a big family dinner.

When they met at the dance in the manufacturing town of Lithgow they were both 17.

"We just sort of danced all evening and it started from that. It was his long lashes and his blue eyes that got my attention the first time.

"He was nice, (he) spoke nicely, we just sort of hit it off, quite honestly.”

Graeme and Doreen married when they were 18 at the Methodist Church on Mort St in Lithgow in 1957. They had only known each other for about 12 months.

Doreen's friend from work, Marlene, was her bridesmaid.

Doreen wore a white ballerina length dress of brocade satin with lace sleeves over tulle, and a pearl, orange blossom veil.

"I was quite nervous, it was quite a big step,” she said.

The couple went on to have four children and spent many happy years on the Gove Peninsular at the northern tip of Arnhem Land.

When asked what has kept them together she said, "I really can't honestly say ... when you're married you can't just get off and say I've had enough, I'm out of here.”

"You make mistakes but you look at each other and think well, we're in this together. If we don't agree with each other, we think about it and talk about it.”

She says she's never known why Graeme chose to spend his life with her.

"I've been trying to find out for years.”

"I really don't know, I keep saying to him, why did you pick me?

"I don't know, he said, you were just nice, you looked good, (you) were good to talk to, I thought I'd stick with you.”

Gladstone Observer
Stormwater drain death investigation closed by police

Stormwater drain death investigation closed by police

Toxicology report contains no clues as to cause of death.

Man crumples ute in drink driving crash at Calliope

FILE PHOTO: A Gladstone man told the Gladstone magistrate that a bump on the head earlier at work that day could have been the reason he crashed his car on the way home, despite his .113% BAC reading.

The car was a write off after it crumpled into the tree

More than 600 affected as power switches off at Agnes Water

More than 600 Ergon Energy customers at Agnes Water are without power this morning.

Maintenance work causes power outage at Agnes

Gladstone yogis to join national initiative

Salt Power Yoga in Gladstone will join a nationwide yoga movement by Share the Dignity.

Yoga studio joins nationwide movement to help women.

Local Partners