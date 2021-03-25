60 to 100 litres of fuel spilt at Biloela petrol station

Three firefighting crews were called to a petrol station on the Burnett Highway.

Three firefighting crews were called to a petrol station on the Burnett Highway.

More than 60 litres of fuel was spilt at a Biloela petrol station on Wednesday night.

Three firefighting crews were called to a petrol station on the Burnett Highway at 6.40pm after reports fuel was leaking from a ground pump.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews initially thought 25 litres of fuel was spilt under the bowser but video surveillance revealed it was closer to 60 to 100 litres.

The QFES spokeswoman said crews cordoned off the site and worked with management to flush the fuel down a SPLED tank.

The SPLED tank is part of the gas station’s drainage plan which includes underground tanks to hold spilt fuel.

“The advice from management was that these tanks could hold 400 litres safely,” the QFES spokeswoman said.

The QFES spokeswoman said crews flushed the fuel into the tank and made the scene safe.

She said crews left the incident in the hands of management and the Banana Shire Council was notified.

She said management would get technicians in on Thursday morning to fix the issue.