Sam Philippi, Thomas Harding and Danielle Harding at the Ride 4 Life Family Fun Day yesterday

FUN DOWN BY THE WATER: Damon, Courtney, Shia and Luna Kenny at East Shores on Father's Day.

FESTIVITIES: Ruby, Duane, Peyton and Deborah Dennis at the Gladstone Region Multicultural Festival Day 2019

Harrison Martinenko, Jack Powell and Wayne Spies at the running of the tenth Gladstone Botanic To Bridge fun run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands.

Isabelle Gunther, Emily Gunther, Fenna Banga and Samantha Cupitt at the running of the tenth Gladstone Botanic To Bridge fun run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands.

Brendan Warwick at the running of the tenth Gladstone Botanic To Bridge fun run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands.

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Michelle Coats and Dani Harrison from Rio Tinto, Lynn Lapham from Boyne Smelters Limited and artist Katrina Elliott next to the sculpture.

Pace, Eva and Andrew O'Neill at the Gladstone Rotary Swap Meet and Car Boot Sale held at Calliope River Historical Village.

60+ PHOTOS: More than 2000 turnout for Under the Trees

22nd Sep 2019 6:55 PM

ABOUT 2000 people made their way to Jacaranda Drive Boyne Island throughout the day and night on Saturday for this year's Under the Trees music and arts festival.

The sun was out, food and drinks were being served and good music was being played on both festival stages.

Hundreds of families spent the day sitting under the shady trees, eating ice cream, catching up with friends and enjoying the third annual festival.

The crowds poured in as the afternoon went on, with bands from across the state, country and globe performing into the night.

 

