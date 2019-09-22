60+ PHOTOS: More than 2000 turnout for Under the Trees

Jessica Perkins Full Profile Login to follow

ABOUT 2000 people made their way to Jacaranda Drive Boyne Island throughout the day and night on Saturday for this year's Under the Trees music and arts festival.

The sun was out, food and drinks were being served and good music was being played on both festival stages.

Hundreds of families spent the day sitting under the shady trees, eating ice cream, catching up with friends and enjoying the third annual festival.

The crowds poured in as the afternoon went on, with bands from across the state, country and globe performing into the night.