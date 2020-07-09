60 JOBS: COVID works for Queensland projects announced

Gladstone’s allocation of $5.2 million will go towards nine projects in the region and create or support 60 local jobs.

THE Gladstone region will shortly see an influx of jobs become available as the council and State Government partner to push forward with COVID Works for Queensland projects.

Refurbishing the Gladstone Aquatic Centre, replacing playground equipment and upgrading the Cassy Lives Skate Park are just some of the projects that will create jobs as part of Queensland’s economic recovery plan.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited the Gladstone Aquatic Centre yesterday with Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Mayor Matt Burnett ahead of announcing nine projects worth $5.2 million under the recently launched $200 million COVID Works for Queensland program.

The Premier said the global pandemic had impacted international economies but it was because of Queensland’s strong health response, that we were able to reopen Queensland’s economy more quickly.

“We announced the $200 million COVID Works for Queensland Program to create thousands of jobs across the state and deliver vital community infrastructure as part of our $6 billion economic recovery strategy Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs,” she said.

Gladstone COVID Works for Queensland projects:

$1.8m pump station SPS A06 upgrade

$1.23m to upgrade the Gladstone Aquatic Centre

$427,200 Playground Replacement Program

$400,000 to install a second weighbridge at Benaraby Landfill

$380,500 to construct stormwater mitigation measures at the Gladstone Waste Water Treatment Plant.

$325,000 to upgrade Cassy Lives Skate Park

$279,000 to repair the Boyne Island Community Centre Library Floor

$200,000 to repair Castle Tower Building’s verandas at the Boyne Island Community Centre

$150,000 for safety improvements to the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre (GECC)

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the projects were part of Queensland’s road to economic recovery and would make a difference to the region.

“I am very pleased that projects like the Aquatic Centre upgrade and new playground equipment across the region will be funded through this fantastic initiative,” Mr Butcher said.

“While there’s no doubt our people are resilient, I know these projects, and the jobs they create, will be extremely welcome during this tough time.”

Mayor Matt Burnett said the council was looking forward to delivering the projects for the community.

“These projects will make a real difference in helping the community get through this period by improving liveability as well as creating jobs for local families,” Cr Burnett said.

“The Works for Queensland program sees money go directly to councils and in my opinion it’s the greatest program I’ve seen delivered by any Government.”

Projects are required to be completed by June 2021.

For more information visit: www.dlgrma.qld.gov.au/covid-w4q