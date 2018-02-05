60 Gladstone Region jobs up for grabs right now

IT IS only February and yet there are at least 60 jobs available in Gladstone Region.
Councillor Cindi Bush and The Observer have teamed up to give you this comprehensive list of job opportunities.
Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.
Please make sure to check the closing date of a job offer before sending in your resume.
Take a look at what's available in the comprehensive list below:
Jobs on offer as of February 4:
1. HAIRDRESSER - CERT 111 QUALIFIED
Angie's Hair Graphics
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35387641…
2. EOI MC / HC DRIVERS
Adecco Gladstone
https://www.adecco.com.au/…/expression-of-interest-…/1569904
3. COMMUNICATIONS & COMMUNITIES SPECIALIST
Rio Tinto Yarwun
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…
4. MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN - ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…
5. CUSTOMER SERVICE OFFICER
Australian Hearing Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35412455…
6. HOTEL DUTY MANAGER
Private Advertiser Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35405732…
7. PROJECT ADMINISTRATOR
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Project-Administra…
8. AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIAN
Reef City Motors Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35403383…
9. EXPERIENCED MULTI SKILLED OPERATORS & ARTICULATED HAUL TRUCK DRIVERS
Aestec Services Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/aestec-services-gladstone…/
10. SECURITY & EMERGENCY RESPONSE COORDINATOR
Corporate Protection Australia Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35399870…
11. EXCAVATOR, LOADER, GRADER, DUMP TRUCK OPERATORS
Sync Lift Engineering Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35399113…
12. TRAVEL SALES CONSULTANT
Flight Centre Gladstone
http://www.aplitrak.com/…
13. OPTICAL ASSISTANT
Specsavers Gladstone
https://career5.successfactors.eu/career…
14. RAIL INDUSTRY WORKERS
RMC Rail Gladstone
https://au.indeed.com/…/Rail-Industry-Worker-79a1af45bd9455…
15. BAKERY TEAM SUPPORT MANAGER
Woolworths Kin Kora Gladstone
https://career10.successfactors.com/career…
16. LABORATORY ANALYST
Orica Yarwun
http://careers.orica.com/oj/en/job/830763/laboratory-analyst
17. PLANT PROCESS TECHNICIANS
Orica Yarwun
http://careers.orica.com/…/830808/plant-process-technicians…
18. MAINTENANCE SUPERINTENDANT
Orica Yarwun
http://careers.orica.com/…/maintenance-superintendent-yarwun
19. PERSONAL CARERS x3 (nb applications close 6/2)
Blue Care Gladstone
https://bluecare.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…
20. TRAINEE CONCRETE BATCHER
Boral Gladstone
http://careers.boral.com.au/…/…/job/501645/batcher-concrete…
21. MINE OPERATOR (EAST END)
Cement Australia Gladstone
https://www.workable.com/j/3BC0513A90
22. E & I MAINTENANCE COORDINATOR
Shell Gladstone
http://krb-sjobs.brassring.com/tgwebhost/jobdetails.aspx…
23. DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKERS
Edmen Gladstone
https://apply.jobadder.com/…/294…/3zktqm3z3roeblx45ddlmyhpku
24. MECHANICAL FITTERS
Fuse Recruitment Gladstone
https://www.fuserecruitment.com/…/mechanical-fitte…/1562989…
25. CROWD CONTROLLERS
CAP Security Services Gladstone
https://au.indeed.com/…/Crowd-Controller-Venue-6532cbb444c2…
26. OPERATORS & TRUCK DRIVERS
Rayment Excavations Gladstone
https://au.indeed.com/…/Operator-Truck-Driver-97b9df965ac63…
27. TRAINEESHIP - CERT 1 BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
GEA
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2281123305…
28. MYSTERY SHOPPERS
Mystery Shopping Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2281122769…
29. EARLY YEARS COACH
Dept Education Kin Kora State School Gladstone
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-CQR266788-18
30. CHILD SAFETY OFFICER
Dept Communities Gladstone
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-266781-18
31. DIRECTOR OF CORPORATE & SUPPORT SERVICES
Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-GL8A265518
32. SENIOR ENVIRONMENTAL OFFICER - COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
Dept Environment Gladstone
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-266627-18
33. EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT
Gladstone Airport Corporation
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35382379…
34. REGISTERED NURSE LEVEL 2 ONCOLOGY
Mater Hospital Gladstone
https://www.mercycq.com/…/Registered%20Nurse%20(Level%202)%…
35. REGISTERED NURSE SCRUB / SCOUT
Mater Hospital Gladstone
https://www.mercycq.com/…/Registered%…/Scout%20undefined.pdf
36. DIVISIONAL OFFICE ASSISTANT
APS Flynn Gladstone
https://www.apsjobs.gov.au/SearchedNoticesView.aspx…
37. ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
Best Resources Recruitment Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35384607…
38. TRAINEESHIPS x 14 - CERT 1 CONSERVATION & LAND MANAGEMENT
GEA Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35421155…
39. CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS TESTING TECHNICIAN
Construction Sciences Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35405328…
40. EOI - Industrial Blasters and Painters
Mechanical Fitters
Riggers
Boilermakers
Xtreme Engineering Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35418059…
41. VENUE MANAGER
Hungry Jacks Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35367933…
42. AUTOMOTIVE WINDOW TINTER
Reef City Motors Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35383839…
43. TRAINEESHIP - AFL SPORTS READY IN CONJUNCTION WITH ANZ BANK - CERT 111 FINANCIAL SERVICES
ANZ Bank Gladstone
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander trainees can also benefit from the following additional support services:
One-to-one mentoring
Gatherings
Leadership and cultural awareness workshops
Motivational speakershttps://www.seek.com.au/job/35395995?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
44. ELECTRICIANS & ELECTRICAL T/As - SOLAR PROJECTS
Inselec Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35396255…
45. WORKSHOP BASED HEAVY DIESEL FITTER
CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35398353…
46. WAXING TECHNICIAN
Private Advertiser Gladstone
https://au.jora.com/…/Waxing-Technician-47a126f6690c75ce2a0…
47. NAIL TECHNICIAN
Private Advertiser Gladstone
https://au.jora.com/…/Nail-Technician-4b2ad8ac134ba247ed9df…
48. EYELASH EXTENSION TECHNICIAN
Private Advertiser Gladstone
https://au.jora.com/…/Eyelash-Extension-Technician-71e48774…
49. SURVEYOR
North Surveys Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35406788…
50. ELECTRICAL SUPERVISOR - UNITS ELECTRICAL
NRG Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35390106…
51. MECHANICAL ENGINEER
Concentis Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35414207…
52. PROJECT / BRANCH MANAGER (PIPE LAYING)
Recruit Shop Gladstone
http://www.aplitrak.com/…
53. FIELD HEAVY DIESEL FITTER
CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35398315…
54. SENIOR CARPENTER
JM Kelly Builders Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35404133…
55. DUTY MANAGER
Club Hotel Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35369506…
56. NURSE UNIT MANAGER - OPERATING THEATRES
Mater Hospital Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35372189…
57. SENIOR PODIATRIST
My Foot Dr Clinic Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35377688…
58. LAGGERS
Engage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35369926…
59. GENERAL MANAGEMENT COUPLE
Central Apartment Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35368367…
60. BOOK KEEPER
Hill Accounting Services Tannum Sands
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35397264…