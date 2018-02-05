60 Gladstone Region jobs up for grabs right now

IT IS only February and yet there are at least 60 jobs available in Gladstone Region.

Councillor Cindi Bush and The Observer have teamed up to give you this comprehensive list of job opportunities.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

Please make sure to check the closing date of a job offer before sending in your resume.

Take a look at what's available in the comprehensive list below:

Jobs on offer as of February 4:

1. HAIRDRESSER - CERT 111 QUALIFIED

Angie's Hair Graphics

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35387641…

2. EOI MC / HC DRIVERS

Adecco Gladstone

https://www.adecco.com.au/…/expression-of-interest-…/1569904

3. COMMUNICATIONS & COMMUNITIES SPECIALIST

Rio Tinto Yarwun

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

4. MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN - ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

5. CUSTOMER SERVICE OFFICER

Australian Hearing Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35412455…

6. HOTEL DUTY MANAGER

Private Advertiser Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35405732…

7. PROJECT ADMINISTRATOR

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Project-Administra…

8. AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIAN

Reef City Motors Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35403383…

9. EXPERIENCED MULTI SKILLED OPERATORS & ARTICULATED HAUL TRUCK DRIVERS

Aestec Services Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/aestec-services-gladstone…/

10. SECURITY & EMERGENCY RESPONSE COORDINATOR

Corporate Protection Australia Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35399870…

11. EXCAVATOR, LOADER, GRADER, DUMP TRUCK OPERATORS

Sync Lift Engineering Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35399113…

12. TRAVEL SALES CONSULTANT

Flight Centre Gladstone

http://www.aplitrak.com/…

13. OPTICAL ASSISTANT

Specsavers Gladstone

https://career5.successfactors.eu/career…

14. RAIL INDUSTRY WORKERS

RMC Rail Gladstone

https://au.indeed.com/…/Rail-Industry-Worker-79a1af45bd9455…

15. BAKERY TEAM SUPPORT MANAGER

Woolworths Kin Kora Gladstone

https://career10.successfactors.com/career…

16. LABORATORY ANALYST

Orica Yarwun

http://careers.orica.com/oj/en/job/830763/laboratory-analyst

17. PLANT PROCESS TECHNICIANS

Orica Yarwun

http://careers.orica.com/…/830808/plant-process-technicians…

18. MAINTENANCE SUPERINTENDANT

Orica Yarwun

http://careers.orica.com/…/maintenance-superintendent-yarwun

19. PERSONAL CARERS x3 (nb applications close 6/2)

Blue Care Gladstone

https://bluecare.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…

20. TRAINEE CONCRETE BATCHER

Boral Gladstone

http://careers.boral.com.au/…/…/job/501645/batcher-concrete…

21. MINE OPERATOR (EAST END)

Cement Australia Gladstone

https://www.workable.com/j/3BC0513A90

22. E & I MAINTENANCE COORDINATOR

Shell Gladstone

http://krb-sjobs.brassring.com/tgwebhost/jobdetails.aspx…

23. DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKERS

Edmen Gladstone

https://apply.jobadder.com/…/294…/3zktqm3z3roeblx45ddlmyhpku

24. MECHANICAL FITTERS

Fuse Recruitment Gladstone

https://www.fuserecruitment.com/…/mechanical-fitte…/1562989…

25. CROWD CONTROLLERS

CAP Security Services Gladstone

https://au.indeed.com/…/Crowd-Controller-Venue-6532cbb444c2…

26. OPERATORS & TRUCK DRIVERS

Rayment Excavations Gladstone

https://au.indeed.com/…/Operator-Truck-Driver-97b9df965ac63…

27. TRAINEESHIP - CERT 1 BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

GEA

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2281123305…

28. MYSTERY SHOPPERS

Mystery Shopping Gladstone

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2281122769…

29. EARLY YEARS COACH

Dept Education Kin Kora State School Gladstone

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-CQR266788-18

30. CHILD SAFETY OFFICER

Dept Communities Gladstone

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-266781-18

31. DIRECTOR OF CORPORATE & SUPPORT SERVICES

Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-GL8A265518

32. SENIOR ENVIRONMENTAL OFFICER - COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Dept Environment Gladstone

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-266627-18

33. EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Gladstone Airport Corporation

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35382379…

34. REGISTERED NURSE LEVEL 2 ONCOLOGY

Mater Hospital Gladstone

https://www.mercycq.com/…/Registered%20Nurse%20(Level%202)%…

35. REGISTERED NURSE SCRUB / SCOUT

Mater Hospital Gladstone

https://www.mercycq.com/…/Registered%…/Scout%20undefined.pdf

36. DIVISIONAL OFFICE ASSISTANT

APS Flynn Gladstone

https://www.apsjobs.gov.au/SearchedNoticesView.aspx…

37. ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER

Best Resources Recruitment Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35384607…

38. TRAINEESHIPS x 14 - CERT 1 CONSERVATION & LAND MANAGEMENT

GEA Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35421155…

39. CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS TESTING TECHNICIAN

Construction Sciences Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35405328…

40. EOI - Industrial Blasters and Painters

Mechanical Fitters

Riggers

Boilermakers

Xtreme Engineering Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35418059…

41. VENUE MANAGER

Hungry Jacks Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35367933…

42. AUTOMOTIVE WINDOW TINTER

Reef City Motors Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35383839…

43. TRAINEESHIP - AFL SPORTS READY IN CONJUNCTION WITH ANZ BANK - CERT 111 FINANCIAL SERVICES

ANZ Bank Gladstone

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander trainees can also benefit from the following additional support services:

One-to-one mentoring

Gatherings

Leadership and cultural awareness workshops

Motivational speakershttps://www.seek.com.au/job/35395995?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

44. ELECTRICIANS & ELECTRICAL T/As - SOLAR PROJECTS

Inselec Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35396255…

45. WORKSHOP BASED HEAVY DIESEL FITTER

CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35398353…

46. WAXING TECHNICIAN

Private Advertiser Gladstone

https://au.jora.com/…/Waxing-Technician-47a126f6690c75ce2a0…

47. NAIL TECHNICIAN

Private Advertiser Gladstone

https://au.jora.com/…/Nail-Technician-4b2ad8ac134ba247ed9df…

48. EYELASH EXTENSION TECHNICIAN

Private Advertiser Gladstone

https://au.jora.com/…/Eyelash-Extension-Technician-71e48774…

49. SURVEYOR

North Surveys Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35406788…

50. ELECTRICAL SUPERVISOR - UNITS ELECTRICAL

NRG Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35390106…

51. MECHANICAL ENGINEER

Concentis Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35414207…

52. PROJECT / BRANCH MANAGER (PIPE LAYING)

Recruit Shop Gladstone

http://www.aplitrak.com/…

53. FIELD HEAVY DIESEL FITTER

CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35398315…

54. SENIOR CARPENTER

JM Kelly Builders Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35404133…

55. DUTY MANAGER

Club Hotel Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35369506…

56. NURSE UNIT MANAGER - OPERATING THEATRES

Mater Hospital Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35372189…

57. SENIOR PODIATRIST

My Foot Dr Clinic Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35377688…

58. LAGGERS

Engage Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35369926…

59. GENERAL MANAGEMENT COUPLE

Central Apartment Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35368367…

60. BOOK KEEPER

Hill Accounting Services Tannum Sands

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35397264…