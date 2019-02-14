Menu
Lieutenant Dan Moore and Lieutenant Andrew Kahara from 5th Aviation Regiment talk with grazier Luke Chaplin as the Army arrived in Cloncurry to drop off supplies to farmers affected by the floods. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Army continues to reinforce supplies for NQ

by TESS IKONOMOU
13th Feb 2019 5:51 AM
ARMY aircraft will continue to distribute tonnes of fodder and thousands of litres of aviation fuel for at least another few days to flood affected northwest Queensland communities.

Six Townsville based 5th Aviation Regiment MRH-90 Taipan and three CH-47F Chinook helicopters have been deployed for Joint Taskforce 646 which was formally appointed last Friday.

Four Taipans are based in Clonclurry, with an additional two making trips between Townsville and Julia Creek every day to transport people, supplies and parts.

The three Chinooks are doing the heavy lifting, carrying the fuel in massive containers.

As of midday Tuesday, 18.2 tonnes of fodder and nearly thirty thousand litres of aviation fuel has been distributed to Cloncurry and McKinlay shire local government areas.

Deputy Commander of JT-646 and Commanding officer of 5Avn Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Martin said he was aiming for 28 tonnes in total to be delivered by the end of Tuesday.

"We understand trucks are about to deliver fuel into Julia Creek and Richmond to start building up fuel stocks … we'll be providing assistance until the shire councils are able to manage that themselves," Lt-Col Martin said.

About 60 personnel are on the ground in Cloncurry.

