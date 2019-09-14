Menu
CONSTRUCTION: Gladstone Port Central where the projects are happening.
$5million port projects

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE Ports Corporation is on the “verge of unprecedented opportunity” with two projects worth more than $5million under construction.

GPC is progressing extension works on the mooring at Auckland Point berth four (AP4) and deconstructing the Auckland Point Shiploader one (AP1).

The $3.88-million AP4 project, contracted to TAMS will allow larger vessels up to 220m access to the region.

The works will include the construction of a mooring dolphin and access walkway.

The $2 million deconstruction of AP1, contracted to Xtreme Engineering, will complement the construction of the East Shores 1B Precinct and help facilitate the cruise tourism industry.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the two projects were under way to “future-proof” the port.

“GPC is Australia’s premier multi-commodity port and we are on the verge of unprecedented opportunity,” Mr Walker said.

“We are preparing for the next 50 years, with intergenerational planning central to our strategy to future-proof Gladstone and Queensland.

“GPC looks forward to facilitating the prospect of new trade and an expanding cruise industry through these infrastructure developments.”

AP4 is expected to be completed in January 2020 and AP1 in March 2020.

The works are not expected to affect commercial or cruise liner vessels berthing at the Port of Gladstone.

