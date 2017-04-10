31°
$5K grants for Gladstone clubs damaged by strong winds, floods

Emily Pidgeon
| 10th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
LOTS TO DO: Track director Sheldon Cosford and club registrar Louise Hannan inspect some of the damage to the Harbour City BMX Club suffered after flooding this week.
LOTS TO DO: Track director Sheldon Cosford and club registrar Louise Hannan inspect some of the damage to the Harbour City BMX Club suffered after flooding this week. Michael Richards

MANY of Gladstone's sport venues and clubs saw the worst of ex-cyclone Debbie.

With destructive floods damaging many sporting grounds across the region, clubs affected are now eligible for state government funding.

The Sport and Recreation Disaster Recovery Program level one is available for sport clubs across the region where there is up to $5000 for clubs in need.

Gladstone MP Glen Butcher said sport and recreational clubs could apply for funding to get their clubs back on track.

"This funding ... is much needed for our clubs and can be used to re-establish their facilities and activities after extreme natural events," Mr Butcher said.

"It is for groups who have had damage from the cyclone to help them get back on their feet."

The level one funding can include replacement of damaged equipment that directly relates to re-establishing activities including canteen and office equipment, payment of services and hire costs that assist in short-term clean-up of the facility and funds to repair or replace when this is lower than the premium excess set by the insurance provider.

People who belong to a local or regional not for profit organisation can apply for funding online or through a form at Mr Butcher's office, 2/191 Philip St, Gladstone.

Gladstone Observer
