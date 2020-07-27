$5K funding boost supports men in regional CQ towns

Clermont Men's Shed will receive a $5255 funding boost as part of the 20th funding round of the National Shed Development Programme. Photo: file

A CENTRAL Queensland men’s group has been awarded more than $5000 to continue supporting the health and wellbeing of men across the region.

The Clermont Men’s Shed has received a $5255 grant as part of the 20th funding round of the National Shed Development Programme.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the Clermont group would be able to undertake improvements to the facility including the installation of a new roller door and purchase new equipment.

“Now more than ever, Sheds offer men a critical avenue for social support and engagement,” she said.

“To stay healthy, we need to do regular activities with the people around us, and our local men’s shed has become a focal point for the Central Queensland community.”

A Men’s Shed can range from purpose built facilities, multipurpose buildings, or shared spaces.

Minister Health, Greg Hunt, said belonging to a social group was vitally important for emotional and mental health.

“Men’s Sheds are a fantastic way for men to stay connected with their communities,” he said.

“The government remains committed to supporting men’s sheds and encouraging men to meet up and get involved with meaningful community projects.”

Regional Health Minister, Mark Coulton, said Men’s Sheds were particularly important for regional, rural, and remote communities across the country.

“In many parts of the bush, local Men’s Sheds are fast becoming one of the most important organisations, one where members make connections and serve their community.”

More than 6000 men across Australia are expected to benefit from the program, with 121 men’s sheds receiving funding under this round.

Since 2013, the government has provided $5.4 million through the National Shed Development program to support men’s sheds across Australia.