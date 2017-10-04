$59m year for Gladstone major industry, 2018 set to be bigger

IT restructured its business and raked in $59.69 million in income this year but one of Gladstone's major infrastructure owners is confident 2018 is shaping up to be even bigger.

Gladstone Area Water Board expects to spend almost $35 million in work next year, including relocating its fish hatchery, completing work on its second dam, and upgrading Kirkwood Pump Station, Boyne Island Reservoir, South Trees Pipe Bridge and Curtis Island Reservoir.

The work comes off the back of GAWB's $59.69 million income this year, as shown in the company's annual report released last week.

In 2017, for the first time in a decade, GAWB met all key performance measures, saw the start of the $29 million Offline Storage Facility at Gladstone Benaraby Rd and dealt with unique challenges caused by ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Debbie's downpour resulted in Lake Awoonga spilling by two metres, which required a massive clean-up at the lake's recreational areas.

"These are things we can't plan for and place additional workload on our staff, from those who are out in the field like environmental scientists to those who are in the office like accountants," chief executive officer Jim Grayson said.

Mr Grayson said "arguably an even greater achievement" was when

the board gained environmental approval for Rookwood Weir from the Commonwealth and State Governments.

"In 2004 GAWB published its Strategic Water Plan which identified access to an additional supply of water from the lower Fitzroy River as being critical to the region's long-term water security," he said.

Now the business case for the $130 million project needs the final nod by the State Government.

The major Gladstone industry player is to reveal more details about tender opportunities at this month's Gladstone Engineering Alliance Major Industry Conference.

Chief operating officer John Tumbers said: "I'll be talking about GAWB's

up-and-coming projects as well as our customer and community engagement for our 2020 price reset.

"Water prices are reset every five years and we are working on that now; a large input of that is our capital works program," Mr Tumbers said.

In the past 12 months GAWB made $18.5 million in earnings before interest and tax and its net profit after tax was $6.87 million.