Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REACTION: Mayor Simon Richardson.
REACTION: Mayor Simon Richardson.
News

BLUESFEST FALLOUT: $59m lost to Northern Rivers’ economy

Javier Encalada
16th Mar 2020 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BYRON Shire mayor Simon Richardson said the cancellation of Bluesfest 2020 was "necessary but disappointing".

Cr Richardson said the cancellation was disappointing for music fans but devastating for those who were going to trade or work during the event.

"So many people were looking at earning money from accommodation, companies offering services behind the scenes, tradies, and it moves like a wave towards the rest of the area's economy," he said.

"There will be a lot of businesses that will feel the pinch," he said.

The five-day event was expected to attract 100,000 people during the Easter weekend, but organisers were forced to cancel it due to the national reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As part of a study commissioned by the festival, the event attracted $83.5 million into the New South Wales economy, and of that, $35.5 million was spent in local Byron Shire area with a total of $59.1 million spent in the Northern Rivers region.

Cr Richardson said this is the time for the community to unite behind the common effort to eradicate the outbreak.

"As a community we need to have faith in other, trust each other and perhaps not spend our time judging each other's responses to this," he said.

"It's about supporting each other; for those who can support local businesses to do so, for those who are hoarding things that others need perhaps reflect and pass them on to their neighbours.

"We get sick together or we get well together."

Cr Richardson said Byron Shire Council will be open as usual, offering normal services.

"We will be monitoring the situation with libraries, swimming pools and childcare, and we'll adhere to the authorities' guidelines," he said.

More Stories

Show More
bluesfest2020 byron bay byron shire council coronavirus mayor simon richardson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Getaway driver has murderer for mother

        premium_icon Getaway driver has murderer for mother

        Crime A 24-year-old who was the getaway driver while his co-accused attempted to steal from a clothing shop has a murderer for a mother

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Online market launched as small business hit by virus

        premium_icon Online market launched as small business hit by virus

        Business Bid to help other small businesses ahead of uncertain times

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        RATES DEBATE: Candidates reveal how to tackle big issue

        premium_icon RATES DEBATE: Candidates reveal how to tackle big issue

        News IT IS one of the biggest issues every time a new council budget is handed down: how...

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        News Due to recent events, The Observer has compiled a list of events that have been...