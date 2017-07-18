$59 FLIGHTS: Deal extended after 600 tickets disappear in 24hrs

An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane.

THE $59 launch offer for Gladstone flights has been extended after all of the 600 Alliance Airlines tickets sold within 24 hours.

Describing it as a "huge" and unexpected response, Alliance Airlines has extended the launch deal until Sunday with no limit on tickets sold at the special price.

The airline, which now services the Gladstone to Brisbane route, has discounted selected flights in August to $59 until July 23.

"We are utterly amazed and delighted by the response of the Gladstone community," chief executive officer Lee Schofied said.

"It is hugely encouraging for our team and tells us that people really do want competition.

"Gladstone is giving us a go, we want people to try our airline ... so we are giving back to Gladstone - it's a great way to start."

The first arrival of Alliance Airlines in Gladstone on Monday morning marks the start of its 34 flights per week between Brisbane and Gladstone and return.

The Alliance jets replace Virgin Australia's turboprop fleet which no longer service Gladstone.

The two companies have a code-share arrangement and bookings for Alliance Airlines can be made via travel agents of virginaustralia.com.

Velocity frequent flyer points still apply.

The special offer fares are as follows:

Gladstone-Brisbane $59 one-way (including taxes)

Brisbane- Gladstone $59 one-way (including taxes)