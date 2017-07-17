$59 FLIGHTS: 7-day launch sale for flights out of Gladstone

FREE FLIGHTS: Alliance Airlines will offer passengers on its first three flights from Gladstone to Brisbane a free return trip.

ALLIANCE Airlines is celebrating its arrival at the Gladstone Airport today by offering "launch flights" of $59 one way for its Gladstone to Brisbane services.

The first Alliance Airlines flight arrives in Gladstone today, following Virgin Airlines' final departure from our airport's tarmac at 4.20pm yesterday.

Chief executive Lee Schofield said its launch fares were on sale from today until July 23.

"We are excited to commence scheduled services to Gladstone and very encouraged by the enthusiastic support we have received from the city, business sector and community," Mr Schofield said.

"With 600 launch fares and year-round affordable jet flights, we ask the community of Gladstone and region to give us a go and we look forward to welcoming many new faces on board."

COMFORT: Alliance Airlines says it will offer a smoother ride from Gladstone to Brisbane. Dr Peter Budd

Alliance will offer 34 jet services a week between Brisbane and Gladstone.

The company has flown throughout regional Queensland since 2002 and now flies into all Australian states and territories.

Bookings for the launch deal can be made via travel agents or virginaustralia.com for travel on selected flights between July 20 and August 31 2017.

The airline is offering 600 of the special fares across all three new routes.

Virgin Australia's Gladstone to Brisbane route was cancelled when the airline decided to move its turboprop ATR fleet from regional Queensland to other states.

Virgin's flights from Bundaberg and Moranbah and Port Macquarie were also dropped.

Gladstone residents can book Alliance flights on virginaustralia.com where their Velocity frequent flyer points still apply.

The two companies have a code-sharing agreement for Alliance's new routes.

Alliance will use Fokker 70 jets that seat 80 people - a step up from the 68-seater planes Virgin used.