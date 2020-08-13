56 local jobs at Mater ‘hang in the balance’

Mater Health Regional Executive Director, Gerard Wyvill, said the service is supporting its 56 employees of Gladstone’s Mater Hospital though the sale process to Queensland Health.

THE LIVELIHOODS of 56 Gladstone locals hang in the balance following the sale of the Mater Hospital by Mercy Health to Queensland Health.

The sale was announced by Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Manufacturing and Regional Development Minister, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, in Gladstone on April 9.

The CQHHS, which will manage staffing for a new Gladstone health service delivery model, has said it is still finalising the number of staff who will have jobs into the future.

The Observer has put various questions to the CQHHS and Queensland Health about potential job losses and the roles that will be available for current Mater Hospital staff.

Mater Health Regional Executive Director, Gerard Wyvill, said the service was working with current employees to support them through the sale process.

“Mater’s first priority is supporting our 56 people at Mater Private Hospital Gladstone,” he said.

“We continue to meet with our staff to discuss their options and will provide ongoing support to them during this process.

“We are grateful to the staff who have dedicated many years of service to Mater, since the hospitals’ foundation in 1999.

“Staff and their families have access to Mater’s Employee Assistance Program, delivered locally by Centacare and Mater People will have access to onsite counselling and Pastoral Care support.”

A CQHHS spokeswoman said the purchase of the Mater “puts us in the unique position to retain a number of qualified and experienced staff from the Mater, who may otherwise have been out of the job due to the cessation of the facility.”

“CQ Health is engaging with private medical service providers who currently provide patient care from Gladstone Mater to determine their expectations and needs following the closure of the private facility.” the spokeswoman said.

“Those discussions will contribute to a final service delivery model – what services can be

provided in a safe and sustainable manner.

“That model of care will determine future staffing requirements from the Gladstone Hospital campus.

“While we are not able to integrate all positions into our existing workforce, more opportunities will arise as the health service continues to grow.”