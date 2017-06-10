$55k game-changing boost for popular Gladstone club

GLADSTONE Turf Club has received $55,500 from the State Government.

The money will go towards barriers, stables and towers at the racecourse.

Ten clubs in the region received funding.

Racing Minister Grace Grace said the new funding, which was being delivered through the State Budget, would result in upgraded facilities and new infrastructure.

"I am pleased to be able to approve this funding program which will begin to address infrastructure requirements immediately with phase one to be completed within 18 months," she said.

"Our clubs in country and regional areas are a key part of their local economies while also providing a strong social connection. They need to be supported and I know these projects will make a difference to racing in Capricornia."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was a great outcome.

"What a great outcome for racing in Central Queensland and for our local race clubs, who will get a real shot in the arm from the State Budget."