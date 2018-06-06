55 speak out after club's second attempt at car wash project

Neville Butcher and the residents of the Kin Kora caravan park will object to a carwash right behind their properties.

A FOOTBALL club's second application to build a car wash in New Auckland has attracted 55 submissions to Gladstone Regional Council after the project copped a spray from nearby residents.

CQ Wolves Football Club's application for the proposed project at 1 Olsen Ave is under assessment by the council.

The future of the estimated $2 million project, which was rejected by the council in 2014, is likely to be debated at a council meeting in July, acting mayor Chris Trevor said.

The second attempt at the project has again outraged residents who live in the two-bedroom homes at the Kin Kora Caravan and Residential Home Park, behind where the car wash would be built.

Residents Neville and Annette Butcher rallied neighbours in April to make it clear they still object to the project because of the extra noise and traffic they said it would bring.

It will not be a 24-hour facility, which is what the club proposed in 2014 when the council received 15 objection letters.