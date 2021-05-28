Menu
The expansive mansion will overlook the beach at Zilzie. Renders: MRA Design
The expansive mansion will overlook the beach at Zilzie. Renders: MRA Design
Property

$5.5 million mansion to be built on coast beachfront

Vanessa Jarrett
28th May 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:29 AM
A prominent Queensland legal power couple has lodged plans to build a $5.5 million dollar home on the Capricorn Coast in what is expected to be one of the first of its kind in the region.

Tenders are open for the construction of the new multimillion-dollar expansive, luxurious mansion at 2 Sandy Lane, Zilzie.

The 2099 sqm property sold to Sunshine Coast couple Kristy and Sam Perdriau, who are both practicing lawyers, for $930,000 in June 2020.

After a fly-in weekend visit in 2020, the couple and their children fell in love with the area.

The property has 41 metres of absolute beach frontage.

The property at 2 Sandy Lane, Zilzie, sold for $930,000 in June 2020.
The property at 2 Sandy Lane, Zilzie, sold for $930,000 in June 2020.

According to the tender documents, the existing four bedroom resort style architecturally-designed home on the property will be removed to make way for the new dwelling.

This home will be demolished to make way for the new mansion.
This home will be demolished to make way for the new mansion.

The existing home was formerly owned by the Rumble family that owns Pumpkin Island and it was rented out as an Air BnB.

All trades from architectural, preliminaries, services, structural, landscaping and outdoor works are required in the build.

Tenders for a new home at 2 Sandy Lane, Zilzie, have been published with an estimated build cost of $4-$5 million. Renders: MRA Design
Tenders for a new home at 2 Sandy Lane, Zilzie, have been published with an estimated build cost of $4-$5 million. Renders: MRA Design

A development permit for a dwelling house at the site was approved by Livingstone Shire Council in March.

The approval exists for two years.

Plans for the mansion were approved by council earlier this year.
Plans for the mansion were approved by council earlier this year.

Damien Thwaite of Seachange Realty said the build would be a significant project for the area and would boost a lot of the local businesses.

"It's pleasing to see that not just the local people in the area are seeing the goodness we have, that many more people from around Australia are finding the area and falling in love," he said.

"In the medium to long term… others would look seriously at this area."

Upstairs has four bedrooms, all with their own ensuite. The first bedroom has a retreat area and huge walk-in robe. There is also an upper terrace and outdoor living.
Upstairs has four bedrooms, all with their own ensuite. The first bedroom has a retreat area and huge walk-in robe. There is also an upper terrace and outdoor living.

 

A Queensland based couple are building the mansion.
A Queensland based couple are building the mansion.
The lower level floor plan includes alfresco, a kitchen with a butlers pantry, dining, living and foyer areas and two bedrooms. There is also a foyer area with a lift and space for a piano.
The lower level floor plan includes alfresco, a kitchen with a butlers pantry, dining, living and foyer areas and two bedrooms. There is also a foyer area with a lift and space for a piano.
