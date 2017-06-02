55 Aurizon workers set to lose their jobs

UP TO 55 Aurizon workers in Gladstone are set to lose their job, according to the union.

Rail, Tram and Bus Union Central Queensland branch organiser Craig Allen said the 55 jobs would "cease to exist”.

"On top of everything else that is happening in Gladstone, with the downturn after the LNG work, 55 jobs ... plus families, plus small business will suffer too,” he said.

It is believed about a third of people at the Callemondah depot in Gladstone will lose their jobs.

Aurizon made the announcement to staff changes late Thursday afternoon.

Head of operations Mike Carter said their business has changed significantly in recent years in line with changing market demand.

"Aurizon needs to continue to change in line with what our customers need if we are to remain competitive,” Mr Carter said.

"Historically, most of our train crew have been permanent full-time employees and we have been unable to match fluctuations in weekly and monthly demand in train haulage services from coal customers or contract wins or losses.

"As a result we are proposing to change the composition of our train crew workforce in Central and North Queensland. This will involve engaging more contractors to provide greater flexibility for our customers. This will result in reducing the number of permanent full-time train drivers.”

At the Callemondah, Bluff and Stanwell depots, Aurizon has said 126 permanent train crew positions will go in the next 12 months.

"This transition is expected to see the creation of approximately 70 locally-based train crew contractor positions over that same period,” their statement read.

Mr Allen said train driving was a skill that highly paid professionals did.

"Of course some of these people will end up with positions of a casual nature, precarious employment nature, never knowing when they're going to get any work and never knowing if they'll have a job in the future,” he said.

"This is a company that if it had any social responsibility or one thought about anything to do with people, would actually believe that permanent jobs are good.”

Mr Carter said Aurizon recognises the impact these changes may have on local jobs and the regional economy but would work to offset the losses by undertaking a review of which metropolitan based roles have the potential to be relocated to Rockhampton and other regional centres.

He said the extended implementation phase proposed by Aurizon was intended to allow all options to be explored for employees including retraining, redeployment and redundancy.