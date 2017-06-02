25°
News

55 Aurizon workers set to lose their jobs

Chris Lees | 2nd Jun 2017 11:50 AM
Aurizon staff at the Callemondah Depot.
Aurizon staff at the Callemondah Depot. Campbell Gellie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UP TO 55 Aurizon workers in Gladstone are set to lose their job, according to the union.

Rail, Tram and Bus Union Central Queensland branch organiser Craig Allen said the 55 jobs would "cease to exist”.

"On top of everything else that is happening in Gladstone, with the downturn after the LNG work, 55 jobs ... plus families, plus small business will suffer too,” he said.

It is believed about a third of people at the Callemondah depot in Gladstone will lose their jobs.

Aurizon made the announcement to staff changes late Thursday afternoon.

Head of operations Mike Carter said their business has changed significantly in recent years in line with changing market demand.

"Aurizon needs to continue to change in line with what our customers need if we are to remain competitive,” Mr Carter said.

"Historically, most of our train crew have been permanent full-time employees and we have been unable to match fluctuations in weekly and monthly demand in train haulage services from coal customers or contract wins or losses.

"As a result we are proposing to change the composition of our train crew workforce in Central and North Queensland. This will involve engaging more contractors to provide greater flexibility for our customers. This will result in reducing the number of permanent full-time train drivers.”

At the Callemondah, Bluff and Stanwell depots, Aurizon has said 126 permanent train crew positions will go in the next 12 months.

"This transition is expected to see the creation of approximately 70 locally-based train crew contractor positions over that same period,” their statement read.

Mr Allen said train driving was a skill that highly paid professionals did.

"Of course some of these people will end up with positions of a casual nature, precarious employment nature, never knowing when they're going to get any work and never knowing if they'll have a job in the future,” he said.

"This is a company that if it had any social responsibility or one thought about anything to do with people, would actually believe that permanent jobs are good.”

Mr Carter said Aurizon recognises the impact these changes may have on local jobs and the regional economy but would work to offset the losses by undertaking a review of which metropolitan based roles have the potential to be relocated to Rockhampton and other regional centres.

He said the extended implementation phase proposed by Aurizon was intended to allow all options to be explored for employees including retraining, redeployment and redundancy.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  aurizon aurizon job cuts gladstone rail tram and bus union central queensland

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

55 Aurizon workers set to lose their jobs

55 Aurizon workers set to lose their jobs

Rail, Tram and Bus Union Central Queensland branch organiser Craig Allen said the 55 jobs would "cease to exist”.

Mayor off to the US to sell biofuels project

Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk MP and Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett at the official opening of the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant in Gladstone.

Mayor part of trade delegation heading overseas this month

Don't 'lose it': Thieves eye contents of Tannum cars

Constable Jamie Maris warns residents about keeping their vehicles secure.

Recent spike in car break-ins triggers Police warnings for public

Gone fishing: Plenty of trout pulling hard

FANTASTIC EATING: Glenn with a nice Sykes Reef coral trout. There were some great fish caught offshore in the nice conditions.

This week in the Gladstone region, the fishing and weather aligned

Local Partners

School students send heartfelt letters to Mount Larcom Police Station

Students at Ambrose State School have sent heartfelt letters and hand-drawn pictures to the Mount Larcom Police Station

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

CQUni eager to reconnect with lost alumni

COOL CATS: One of the early graduation photos from CQUniversity's archive. CQUni would love to hear from someone who might know the name of the pictured graduate.

Flood of nostalgia sparks search for lost alumni in Gladstone region

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Kyle throws cold water on Idol gossip

Australian Idol hasn't been on TV since 2009 but there's a rumour it might be making a comeback

Karl Stefanovic: 'I'm over it, I hope Australia is as well'

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

DJI Spark: the drone you fly with a wave of your hands

DJI launch of mini drone Spark in Sydney.

Mini camera drone launches in Australia from $859

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

Gladstone boy Pete keeps it real with steak and chips in MasterChef elimination

FIT FOR A TRADIE: Pete Morgan kept it simple with steak, egg and parsnip chips and despite their initial doubts, the judges were impressed.

Pete Morgan has a close call in elimination round.

Illy, the Australian hip hop artist is coming to Gladstone

Australian hip hop artist Illy performing at the ARIAs

Platinum-selling aussie hip hop artist Illy is coming to Gladstone.

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

Spacious &amp; Solid Home - Close To Golf Course, Schools &amp; Local Shopping Centre&#39;s

176 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 1 $220,000

What can I say - Now is the time to buy homes in Gladstone and see your investment grow considerably over the next 5-10 years. This home is a spacious and well...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

PERFECT STARTER IN EMMADALE...OWNER HAS PRICED THE HOME TO SELL

77 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 2 $249,500...

If you are looking for an entry level home in Gladstone then don't just drive past this property as looks are deceiving. You'll be pleasantly surprised from the...

INDUSTRIAL OFFICE COMPLEX + ROOM FOR SHED

14 Garfield Street, Callemondah 4680

Commercial 14 Garfield Street is located just off Blain Drive in the Clinton ... $800,000/$70,000...

14 Garfield Street is located just off Blain Drive in the Clinton Industrial Estate, with the CBD and Gladstone Marina just minutes away. The property comprises...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $580,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

PERFECT ENTRY LEVEL HOME...LOWSET BRICK...SELLER NEEDS AN IMMEDIATE RESULT

3 Wodonga Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

Located in a quiet position in Clinton, is this outstanding opportunity to secure a solid low set brick home on a level 666m2 allotment. This family friendly...

LIVE THE DREAM!

22 Dartmouth Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

This fabulous family home is ready to be loved by its new owners as much as the last. Set in amongst other high quality homes in the area and with tranquil views...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $345,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

NATURE AT YOUR BACK DOOR!

88 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

A surprise awaits you when you enter this home. Enter through the front door and up 6 steps to the one level living. With polished timber flooring throughout...

LARGE HIGH SET HOME

20 Butler Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $160,000

This two storey home with a small deck of the top floor is new to the market and has a lot of potential. No need to worry about external paint as this home has...

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!