53 PROPERTIES: Open homes you can inspect this weekend

IN THE market for a new home?

More than 53 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just a small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

85A Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

Described by the real estate agent as a perfect home for a first-time buyer or retirees - this Clinton property features three bedrooms all with built-in robes, two bathrooms and a large functional kitchen.

$229,000

85A Col Brown, Clinton 4680. Picture: Raywhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au

132 Oaka Lane, Gladstone Central 4680

Looking for a home that is full of charm and in the heart of Gladstone? This four bedroom and two bathroom property is close to schools and features a swimming pool, gourmet kitchen and five car spaces.

$649,000

132 Oaka Lane, Gladstone Central 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au

5 Pams Court, Beecher 4680

This three bedroom, two bathroom Queenslander is built in the highly popular, rural region of Beecher. This property features a wrap around veranda, two water tanks, and hard wooden floors.

For Auction

5 Pams Court, Beecher 4680 Picture: Raywhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au

