Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
132 Oaka Lane, Gladstone Central 4680. Picture: Raine&Horne, realestate.com.au
132 Oaka Lane, Gladstone Central 4680. Picture: Raine&Horne, realestate.com.au
News

53 PROPERTIES: Open homes you can inspect this weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Nov 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE market for a new home?

More than 53 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just a small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

 

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

 

85A Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680 

Described by the real estate agent as a perfect home for a first-time buyer or retirees - this Clinton property features three bedrooms all with built-in robes, two bathrooms and a large functional kitchen.

$229,000

85A Col Brown, Clinton 4680. Picture: Raywhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
85A Col Brown, Clinton 4680. Picture: Raywhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au

 

132 Oaka Lane, Gladstone Central 4680

Looking for a home that is full of charm and in the heart of Gladstone? This four bedroom and two bathroom property is close to schools and features a swimming pool, gourmet kitchen and five car spaces.

$649,000

 

132 Oaka Lane, Gladstone Central 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au
132 Oaka Lane, Gladstone Central 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au

 

132 Oaka Lane, Gladstone Central 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au
132 Oaka Lane, Gladstone Central 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au

 

5 Pams Court, Beecher 4680

This three bedroom, two bathroom Queenslander is built in the highly popular, rural region of Beecher. This property features a wrap around veranda, two water tanks, and hard wooden floors.

For Auction

 

5 Pams Court, Beecher 4680 Picture: Raywhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
5 Pams Court, Beecher 4680 Picture: Raywhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au

 

5 Pams Court, Beecher 4680 Picture: Raywhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
5 Pams Court, Beecher 4680 Picture: Raywhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au

 

5 Pams Court, Beecher 4680 Picture: Raywhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
5 Pams Court, Beecher 4680 Picture: Raywhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au

 

 

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Across our regional websites, more than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal

        GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region.

        Bowls Club raises thousands for charity

        premium_icon Bowls Club raises thousands for charity

        News Businesses across Gladstone hit the greens to raise funds for Capricorn Helicopter...

        FAMILY TRAGEDY: Crash takes life of 8yo, leaves 3 injured

        premium_icon FAMILY TRAGEDY: Crash takes life of 8yo, leaves 3 injured

        News FOUR members of one family were involved in a horror crash