520 JOBS: Major shut down at Yarwun refinery next month

MORE than 500 workers will complete a major maintenance shut down at Rio Tinto Yarwun in August.

The periodic scheduled maintenance created 520 short-term roles in positions including scaffolding, fitting, welding and industrial cleaning.

The one-month shut down work was awarded to Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.

"We will use contractors with local employees where possible and incentivise companies providing procurement services to hire locally," a Rio Tinto Yarwun spokesperson said.

In October, a major maintenance shut down at QCLNG on Curtis Island will create 450 jobs.

Monadelphous has the contract for the project's first major shut down.