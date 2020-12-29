50yo shocked drugs were still in his system
When Michael John Smith was pulled over by police, he was shocked to learn there was still marijuana in his system.
Smith was stopped at Calliope on October 29 where a saliva test showed the presence of the drug.
Smith pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14 to drug-driving.
Smith told the court he’d used the drug the night before and was not aware it would still be in his system.
He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.
