A Gladstone man tested positive for drug-driving.
50yo shocked drugs were still in his system

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
When Michael John Smith was pulled over by police, he was shocked to learn there was still marijuana in his system.

Smith was stopped at Calliope on October 29 where a saliva test showed the presence of the drug.

Smith pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14 to drug-driving.

Smith told the court he’d used the drug the night before and was not aware it would still be in his system.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

