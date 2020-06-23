Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

$50k worth of drugs found in routine traffic stop

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Jun 2020 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have seized almost $50,000 worth of drugs during a routine traffic stop south of Brisbane.

A 27-year-old Cornubia man has been charged after his white Mazda utility vehicle was intercepted by Logan Police along Maranda St in Shailer Park just before 7pm last Friday.

Police seized 130g of cocaine in Logan last week. Picture: iStock
Police seized 130g of cocaine in Logan last week. Picture: iStock

During the search of his vehicle, police allegedly found close to 130g of cocaine concealed in five plastic bags, almost 30g of methylamphetamine in a grocery bag as well as a small quantity of MDMA.

The drugs are believed to have a street value of close to $50,000.

Police also allegedly seized $1000 in cash.

The man will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

Originally published as $50k worth of drugs found in routine traffic stop

More Stories

crime drugs queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News WANT more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking for a new tablet? Here's an offer that will bring you both.

        CQ bookings close to capacity for school holidays

        premium_icon CQ bookings close to capacity for school holidays

        News TOURISM operators in the Gladstone region are reporting bookings approaching...

        Popular art awards to go ahead

        premium_icon Popular art awards to go ahead

        News This year will mark the 45th anniversary of the event.

        New scheme helps relieve students’ stress

        premium_icon New scheme helps relieve students’ stress

        News DURING a time of considerable disruption, nine Year 12 students have one less thing...