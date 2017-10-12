$500M in work, projects showcased in Gladstone today

CENTRAL Queensland businesses hungry for construction and maintenance work will be filled with information and advice during a major industry event today.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance's 14th Major Industry Conference will bring major central Queensland players to one place.

Promising more than $500 million in upcoming tenders to be spruced at the event, GEA has focused on companies that have current and upcoming work packages.

Now that Gladstone has moved significantly into LNG production and export, and as existing industry continues to evolve in the ways they operate, the 2017 event will reflect a broader view of opportunities, and identify some up and coming breakthrough projects.

Conference speakers range from leaders at Adani, Gladstone Ports Corporation, Gladstone Area Water Board, South Burnett Coal and more.