$500m solar, hydrogen plant to be built in CQ

A mini hydrogen plant in the Northern Territory. Eco Energy World plans to build a $500 million solar and renewable hydrogen plant at Raglan, north of Gladstone. PICTURE GARY SHIPWAY

The first Gladstone region hydrogen development to follow Hydrogen Park Gladstone has been announced, with a $500 million solar and hydrogen project at Raglan helping secure CQ’s status as the “Hydrogen Capital of the World.”

Leading international developer Eco Energy World EEW Group is set to become a premier global hydrogen company with the one of the world’s largest green hydrogen and solar photo voltaic PV developments.

The announcement comes on the back of the March 17 partnership between Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, Gladstone Ports Corporation, Gladstone Regional Council, CQ University and the Australian Gas Industry Group AGIG, to develop the world’s first hydrogen ecosystem.

A flow chart showing how renewable Hydrogen will be produced at Raglan by Eco Energy World's $500 million plant.

UK-based EEW has already developed and owns a 300MW PV asset located at Raglan, which is at ready-to-build stage.

The Group now plans to combine the PV plant with the project to produce renewable energy

for green hydrogen production, developing a 200MW hydrogen plant with a further 100MW allocated to energy storage.

The hydrogen plant will produce 33,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year using electrolyser technology.

EEW Chairman Svante Kumlin said Queensland was well-positioned strategically to act as a major player in the future generation and export of hydrogen.

“This is due to its existing gas pipeline infrastructure, access to a deepwater export port at Gladstone and significant solar resources that make it an extremely attractive location for this emerging industry.

“World demand for green hydrogen is significantly increasing with strong policy support globally, especially in Australia, as hydrogen fuel is one of the most promising zero-emission fuels for energy storage, transport and heating and is a superior alternative to coal and gas in the grid, oil for transport and gas for heating.

“Having studied the evolving hydrogen industry since 2017, it now makes sense for us to enter this exciting market as we see the ongoing growth in large-scale electrolyser production and that consequently, capex costs are rapidly falling.

“EEW has subsequently entered into a partnership with an internationally recognised hydrogen

electrolyser manufacturer as a technology partner.

“Project construction will start as early as the third quarter of 2022 and create up to 100 jobs. “When operational, the facility will employ a significant number of full-time positions.”

Globally, EEW has a longstanding track record with 1200MW of utility-scale solar PV plants successfully developed worldwide and has decided to leverage this experience by entering the complementary emerging hydrogen sector.

Raglan is located on the Bruce Highway almost halfway between Gladstone and Rockhampton.

EEW Head of Australia, John Palmer, said the company was committed to Australia long-term.

“As with any new market, there will be challenges facing Australia’s hydrogen industry, however, we are determined that we will be the first to achieve this important milestone and at scale.

“We are pioneers in the Australian energy market having developed the first merchant non-subsidised solar PV plants, and are committed to Australia’s long-term success in the renewable energy market.”

Hydrogen Park Gladstone, which is planned for Derby Street, will deliver 10 per cent renewable hydrogen mixed with LNG to more than 700 residential, business and industrial customers.

The Gladstone Hydrogen Ecosystem partnership plans to produce renewable hydrogen for export to Japan and potentially other nations by 2030.

