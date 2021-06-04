$500K plan to improve safety of coast road

The Gladstone Regional Council and Queensland Government are jointly funding road safety upgrades on a road in the Gladstone locality of Turkey Beach.

The Gladstone Regional Council and Queensland Government are jointly funding road safety upgrades on a road in the Gladstone locality of Turkey Beach.

The Gladstone Regional Council and Queensland Government are jointly funding a project in the region to improve a coastal road’s safety.

Worth $500,000, the road safety improvement project on Turkey Beach Road is already underway.

Turkey Beach Road is a two-way road extending from the intersection with the Bruce Highway (western end) to the boundary of Turkey Beach township (eastern end).

The project site is located about 1km to the east of Sandy Creek, with about 300 metres of existing road set to be widened and resealed, improving the safety performance of this section of Turkey Beach Road.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said council had previously appointed a design consultant to undertake a road safety audit for all 21 kilometres of Turkey Beach Road.

The audit provided GRC the data and design information needed to forecast funding for staged works over several years.

“The stretch of road audited was 21km and the safety performance of the existing road varies considerably over this distance,” Mr Burnett said.

“These works target a troublesome section of road just to the east of Sandy Creek. Once complete, motorists will notice a new 1m road shoulder either side of the existing road and a full-width reseal of the 300-metre section.

“Wider traffic lanes and shoulders provide motorists with increased opportunity for safe recovery when their vehicles veer off the road, while also providing improved sight distance at horizontal curves.”

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Queensland Government’s Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme provided an important source of funding to support local road projects.

“This scheme provides $70 million a year to councils and allows us to partner with local governments to deliver important road upgrades for local communities,” Mr Bailey said.

“Hundreds of road upgrades and safety improvements have been delivered under this partnership model, so I’m pleased the Turkey Beach community is among the next in Queensland to benefit from this funding.”

The works have commenced and are expected to be completed by late June.

Turkey Beach Road users are advised that possible delays may occur during the project, with speed reductions, traffic control measures and traffic reduced to a single lane as required.

“Motorists are urged to drive carefully through the works area and adhere to any reduced speed limits and changed traffic conditions or directions,” Mr Burnett added.

The works are expected to be completed by late June.

Visit HERE to keep up to date with this project.

More Gladstone Regional Council news:

– Ecofest to make long-awaited return

– Discover region’s indigenous history through unique tours

– New LGBTQIA+ community group forms in Gladstone