Artists of all ages and abilities can apply for funding. Photo Luka Kauzlaric
News

$500k grant to boost art industry through recovery

Kristen Booth
16th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
INDEPENDENT artists across central and western Queensland can apply for a share in $500,000, designated to supporting the creative industry through coronavirus recovery.

The stART Grant Program has been established by Arts Queensland to support independent creative practitioners, including artists, artist collaborators, producers, designers, technicians, freelance and other arts workers impacted by the pandemic.

Half a million dollars has been made available through the competitive funding program with $3000 available to each eligible creative practitioner who applies.

Crossroad Arts and Red Ridge are both partners for central and western Queensland and will be managing the assessment process and the distribution of funds to successful applicants across the region.

The funds will support ideation, preparation, planning and collaboration activities focused on future creative opportunities during the coronavirus recovery phase.

An Arts Queensland spokesman said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders were strongly encouraged to apply, as well as people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

Applications close on Monday, June 22.

For more information and to apply, visit the Arts Queensland website.

