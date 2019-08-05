$5000 reward to cut off addict's thumbs over drug debt

"I'M GONNA slice you open c---."

A text message from his dealer led a former Mackay man being charged with dealing methamphetamines.

Jayden Kenneth Arkley, 26, offered to give his dealer a "half-ball", or 1.75 grams, to appease him after the dealer threatened to slice him open if Arkley did not pay a drug debt.

But the offer was Arkley's undoing.

Police searched his Shoal Point home on August 26 after the message exchange was found on his drug dealer's phone during a police operation.

Police found digital scales, a marijuana pipe, a glass pipe and straws used for smoking methamphetamine, marijuana and Pregabalin - a nerve-deadening pain killer - at Arkley's house.

Another text from the dealer said there was $5000 reward for someone to cut off Arkley's thumbs.

When police searched his phone, they found the text exchange and charged Arkley with supply of methamphetamines.

Arkley pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to supplying a dangerous drug, possessing dangerous drugs, and possession of items used in the commission of a crime.

While Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson suggested Arkley's criminal history showed him gradually moved up the "food chain", which he believed aggravated the case.

Arkley's defence barrister Matt Heelan said that was not the case.

"Mr Arkley has used methamphetamines for six years. He started under the myth it might help him with weight loss. He's been struggling with drug use since," Mr Heelan said.

"He hasn't been able to work for six years due to his addiction."

Mr Heelan said his client was just trying to placate the dealer.

"Recognising the offence he committed ... is of the most minor nature, given the context in which he sent the text message to a drug dealer who seemed to have wanted his thumbs," he said.

Judge Deborah Richards said Arkley's other offences were fairly minor and would not normally warrant a jail term.

She said the offer to supply and the extent of his drug history made the matter more serious.

"At the end of the day, that text was completely ignored (by the dealer)," Judge Richards said.

"It is not appropriate to send you to jail even with your criminal history."

Arkley was sentenced to 12 months jail but was released immediately on parole.