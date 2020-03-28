Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

5000 to lose jobs as David Jones closes small-format stores

by Shireen Khalil
28th Mar 2020 3:26 PM

David Jones will close its small-format fashion stores - Country Road,Mimco, Witchery, Trenery and Politix - that will see 5000 staff stood down, according to The Australian.

The Country Road portfolio of 280 stores will remain closed for four weeks.

However, large-format David Jones department stores will remain open.

It comes after jewellery brand Mimco also announced it will also close its physical doors.

 

coronaviruspromo

 

Earlier on Saturday, Iconic Aussie brand Cotton On also made the decision to close nationwide.

From 5pm Sunday 29 March, all Australian Cotton On stores will be temporarily closed.

The Cotton On Group's seven brands (including Typo, Rubi, Cotton On Body, Factorie, Cotton On Kids and Supre) have more than 670 stores scattered throughout Australia - all of which will shut their doors by Sunday night.

The nationwide closures will send the total jobs lost in the retail, hospitality and entertainment sectors this month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to more than 100,000, The Australian reports.

More Stories

coronavirus david jones editors picks job losses

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk driver crashes into tree, totals car

        premium_icon Drunk driver crashes into tree, totals car

        Crime “All it would have taken was to hit that tree a different way.”

        ‘Turn that off, I’m in court!’: Phone mishap

        premium_icon ‘Turn that off, I’m in court!’: Phone mishap

        Crime In a bid to keep people out courtrooms, defendants are being allowed to appear by...

        Long-serving teacher voted Gladstone’s favourite

        premium_icon Long-serving teacher voted Gladstone’s favourite

        News This week, The Observer asked who your favourite teacher was. Here are the...

        Candidates make final pitch for your votes

        premium_icon Candidates make final pitch for your votes

        News AS VOTERS head to the polls today, the 21 council and two mayoral candidates have...