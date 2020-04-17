500 tune in for CQ’s virtual trivia nights

Three weeks ago, after receiving numerous requests via Facebook, Mitchell Powell resolved to find a way to bring his infectious positivity and love of trivia to the living rooms of his Central Queensland community.

His company Dr M's Quizzology Services has been unable to operate since the pubs closed down last month and many of his loyal patrons have missed their weekly trivia nights.

So three weeks ago, Mr Powell set about making these get-togethers a virtual experience.

"My supporters and patrons have been quite bored and it's a great way to get people involved," he said.

"It's difficult being isolated for families to find different activities for themselves or their kids, so I just wanted to provide half an hour or an hour for them to just have a bit of fun."

As well as his regulars from the pub, Mr Powell has focused on making this experience accessible for young families.

"At the moment we're doing general trivia during the week, but I've been doing kids and family trivia over the weekends as well," he said.

"We've got a Disney Princess themed night coming up this weekend and later on I'm sure we'll organise Harry Potter themed nights and things like that."

Just three weeks in, the initiative has already been a huge success, with around 500 people from all over CQ tuning in over the last fortnight to participate.

"I've been somewhat overwhelmed to be honest, just blown away," Mr Powell said.

"I'm just so glad everyone is getting involved, it' great that we're able to promote this kind of bonding in these troubled times."

To get view the schedule and get involved in the next trivia session, head to Dr M's Quizzology Services' Facebook page.