Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural

500 tonnes/$250,000 of hay destroyed in feedlot fire

Emily Bradfield
by
15th Apr 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HAY fire has destroyed about a quarter of a million dollars worth of hay stock at Opal Creek feedlot.

Multiple fire crews attended the scene on Sunday night about 6pm, it took firefighters several hours to contain the blaze.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious and believe the fire was due to spontaneous combustion of the hay heating up in the shed.

30 metre by 200 metre bales used to feed cattle were destroyed, with the building structure remaining intact.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told Newscorp an estimated 500 tonnes of hay was lost in the fire.

emergency feedlot fire western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Trad in town to talk up Gladstone as hydrogen hub

    premium_icon Trad in town to talk up Gladstone as hydrogen hub

    News Ms Trad said Gladstone had potential to be a world leader in production of bio-hydrogen.

    Indigenous work boost to tune of $1M

    premium_icon Indigenous work boost to tune of $1M

    News Funding for indigenous rangers plus training and work experience.

    Secrets behind making the perfect Harbour Festival float

    premium_icon Secrets behind making the perfect Harbour Festival float

    Community The kindergarten with more than 30 years experience in the parade

    • 16th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Construction company owner in court for security attack

    premium_icon Construction company owner in court for security attack

    News Magistrate says Bundaberg Rum can cause 'a lot of problems'

    • 16th Apr 2019 11:00 AM