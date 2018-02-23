500 JOBS: Details revealed for two Gladstone solar projects

Renew Estate director Toby Roxburgh and Norton Rose Fulbright's Simon Currie at the company's first information session in Gladstone.

THE company behind two proposed solar projects, tipped to help catapult Gladstone as a renewable energy hub, has committed to prioritising the region's workers for its 500 construction jobs.

Renew Estate revealed details about its two proposed solar projects, a 300MW Rodds Bay farm and 32MW Yarwun farm.

The company will lodge a development application with the Gladstone Regional Council today, documenting its plans to start construction by the third quarter of 2018.

The larger project, Rodds Bay, would generate enough electricity to power 88,000 homes and the Yarwun Solar Farm would power 10,000 homes.

Engagement and culture director Rosie King said the business wanted to create a legacy of supporting Gladstone's community and jobs for years to come.

To cement its promise to prioritise Gladstone residents for job opportunities, she said a minimum requirement of local trades would be built into the contracts for businesses involved in the construction and operation of the two plants.

The Rodds Bay project would need about 300 workers to be built, and Yarwun would need about 200.

Once constructed, about 20 people would be required to operate each plant.

Renew Estate director Toby Roxburgh said the company was in talks with Gladstone Power Station to receive power from the coal-fired power plant when the sun isn't shining to allow both plants to operate 24 hours a day.

The company has detailed work opportunities for the two projects:

Labour hire: Piling, tracker assembly, plant and machine operators, supervisors, administration, cleaning services, general labourers.

Food and Accommodation

Transportation: Local vehicle hire, 4x4 utes and more.

Fuel and water supply: Diesel supply for plant, potable water for site facilities, grey water for dust suppression.

Site facilities: Site offices, office furniture and equipment, generators, water tanks and more.

Security services: Temporary lighting, security guards and patrols.

Engineering and environmental services

Environmental services

Plant and equipment hire: Utes, trucks, tippers, cranes, forklifts and more.

Fencing supply and installation: Perimeter site fencing and access gates.

Landscaping and rehabilitation services: Site screening, reseeding and rehabilitation post-construction.

Waste removal and recycling

Material supply: Concrete, electrical and structural supplies, safety equipment, quarry materials.

Site investigation and testing services

Civil works: Roads and tracks, drainage, spoil removal, site clearing, grading.

Visit roddsbaysolarfarm.com.au for more information about contracting opportunities.