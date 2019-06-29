50 years since 'tremendously historical event'

Owen Bennedick at the Wappa Falls observatory, Yandina reminisces in the lead up to the 50 year anniversary of the moon landing.

Owen Bennedick at the Wappa Falls observatory, Yandina reminisces in the lead up to the 50 year anniversary of the moon landing. John McCutcheon

JULY 20 will mark 50 years since the moon landing, and former Gladstone resident Owen Bennedick has reminisced about the event that inspired the rest of his life.

Mr Bennedick, a third generation Gladstonite, said his interest began to blossom at the young age of nine.

He now runs Wappa Falls Observatory on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, which he opened in 1987.

Leading up to the 50 year milestone, Mr Bennedick has recalled the days he spent growing his passion for astronomy.

"It was a technological thing that was achieved that no one ever thought was achievable in a 10 year period - to get people to land on the moon and come back from the moon,” Mr Bennedick said.

"It's a tremendously historical event ... it brings back lots of memories.”

Mr Bennedick said he remembered visiting different displays in town and the night he and his dad pointed their search light up into the night sky as John Glenn orbited Earth in 1962.

"About 20 years later I actually got to hear the audio recording of him flying across,” Mr Bennedick recalls.

"As he was flying over he said there was a big bright light just south of 'Rockingham',” Mr Bennedick said.

"It was me and dad in Gladstone pointing a search light at him.”

Mr Bennedick said he'd like to build a second observatory one day.

"We live on an incredibly precious planet and there is no where else to go ... we've got to look after it, this is home,” Mr Bennedick said.