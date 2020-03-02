Menu
L to R Paulette Flint, Anna Turetschek, Gail Sellers, Carmel Stanley, Chris Trevor, Rohan Richardson, Mark Millett, Elizabeth Jones, Brianna Kasper at the official launch of Eisteddfod's 50th year
News

50 YEARS: Eisteddfod celebrates huge milestone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 2:00 PM
A BLAST from the past is what people attending this year’s Gladstone Eisteddfod can expect for its 50th anniversary.

Gladstone Eisteddfod president Beth Jones said this year’s eisteddfod will showcase special 50th anniversary medallions, merchandise and past eisteddfod memorabilia to celebrate the event’s milestone.

“One thing we’re doing is trying to collect as much memorabilia from the past,” Ms Jones said.

“We’re working with historian Paulette Flint and asking people on Facebook to send in their photos.”

Starting in 1970, Ms Jones said the event has grown over the past 50 years and has hosted an array of talented people.

“It was only a small theatre in those days, now it’s a huge central Queensland event,” she said.

“So many of the performers have gone on to theatre work.

“There’s been Manali Datar, who’s gone on to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and we’ve also got Dale Pengelly who is coming back as our dance judicator this year.”

The 50th Gladstone Eisteddfod will be held throughout August at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

Instrumental will be held from August 2-7, Speech and Drama from August 13-19 and Dance will run from August 18-25.

Santos GLNG is a proud sponsor of the event and congratulates past and present volunteers for their ­dedication to the Gladstone performing arts community.

50th anniversary gladstone eisteddfod gladstone entertainment convention centre
Gladstone Observer

