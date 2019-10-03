Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

IN PICTURES: 50 places snakes like to hide in your home

3rd Oct 2019 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEAK snake season might be a few weeks away but local snake catchers are already reporting a high number of call-outs from Brisbane people.

From brown snakes in backyards to pythons in rafters and tree snakes in toilets, the city's "Joe Blakes" are being found in the most unlikely of places.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The advice from the experts is to either leave them where they are and learn to live together (who doesn't love having a python in the ceiling?) or call in the experts to remove them.

SUBSCRIPTION OFFER: $1 A WEEK FOR THE FIRST 8 WEEKS

The one thing you shouldn't do is try to move them yourself as Brisbane is home to some of Australia's most deadly snakes, including the eastern brown, and even a bite from a non-venomous python can hurt.

animals danger editors picks snakes wildlife

Top Stories

    Council sues over $92k carpark

    premium_icon Council sues over $92k carpark

    News GLADSTONE Regional Council has demanded a businessman pay $92,000 for unbuilt carparks at the 1770 Marina.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Man injured in car rollover

    premium_icon Man injured in car rollover

    News Emergency services are on scene in Agnes Water

    CANCER-FREE: Teen comes home after 10-month battle

    premium_icon CANCER-FREE: Teen comes home after 10-month battle

    Community Lindsay is cancer free and home with her family.