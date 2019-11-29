50 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend
IN THE market?
50 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.
Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.
>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP
1 Laver Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680
This four bedroom, two bathroom property features polished hardwood floors, airconditioning and an inground pool- just in time for summer.
$330,000
10 Tasman CT, Boyne Island, Qld 4680
Described by the real estate as a beautiful family home. This property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and five car spaces.
$569,000
12 The Oaks Road, Tannum Sands, Qld 4680
If you're looking for a place right on the beach, then don't miss out on this opportunity. This three bedroom cottage is positioned overlooking the ocean. At the front of the house, there is a separate pool house with spacious room for entertainment.
Price On Application