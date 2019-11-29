50 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

IN THE market?

50 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

1 Laver Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680

This four bedroom, two bathroom property features polished hardwood floors, airconditioning and an inground pool- just in time for summer.

$330,000

1 Laver Street, West Gladstone 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au

10 Tasman CT, Boyne Island, Qld 4680

Described by the real estate as a beautiful family home. This property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and five car spaces.

$569,000

10 Tasman ct, Boyne Island 4680. Picture: RayWhite Tannum Sands, realestate.com.au

12 The Oaks Road, Tannum Sands, Qld 4680

If you're looking for a place right on the beach, then don't miss out on this opportunity. This three bedroom cottage is positioned overlooking the ocean. At the front of the house, there is a separate pool house with spacious room for entertainment.

Price On Application

12 The Oaks Road, Tannum Sands 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au

