Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
12 The Oaks Road, Tannum Sands 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
12 The Oaks Road, Tannum Sands 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
News

50 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE market?

50 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

 

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

 

1 Laver Street, West Gladstone, Qld 4680

 

This four bedroom, two bathroom property features polished hardwood floors, airconditioning and an inground pool- just in time for summer.

 

$330,000

 

1 Laver Street, West Gladstone 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au
1 Laver Street, West Gladstone 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au

 

1 Laver Street, West Gladstone 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au
1 Laver Street, West Gladstone 4680. Picture: Raine & Horne, realestate.com.au

 

10 Tasman CT, Boyne Island, Qld 4680

 

Described by the real estate as a beautiful family home. This property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and five car spaces.

 

$569,000

 

 

10 Tasman ct, Boyne Island 4680. Picture: RayWhite Tannum Sands, realestate.com.au
10 Tasman ct, Boyne Island 4680. Picture: RayWhite Tannum Sands, realestate.com.au

12 The Oaks Road, Tannum Sands, Qld 4680

 

If you're looking for a place right on the beach, then don't miss out on this opportunity. This three bedroom cottage is positioned overlooking the ocean. At the front of the house, there is a separate pool house with spacious room for entertainment.

 

Price On Application

 

 

12 The Oaks Road, Tannum Sands 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
12 The Oaks Road, Tannum Sands 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au

 

12 The Oaks Road, Tannum Sands 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
12 The Oaks Road, Tannum Sands 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au

 

12 The Oaks Road, Tannum Sands 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
12 The Oaks Road, Tannum Sands 4680. Picture: RayWhite Gladstone, realestate.com.au
clinton gladstone region open homes tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CommBank branches get behind local organisations

        premium_icon CommBank branches get behind local organisations

        News The donations are part of a national pledge to help communities make a difference locally.

        • 29th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
        UPDATE: Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        News TWO MEN suspected of drink-driving were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle...

        Special day ‘saved’ by generosity

        premium_icon Special day ‘saved’ by generosity

        News A last-minute cancellation left graduates with no way to get to their formal. Some...

        Young volunteer passionate about ship's past

        premium_icon Young volunteer passionate about ship's past

        News An interest in ships led this teen to the HMAS Gladstone where he’s spent...