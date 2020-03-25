50+ PHOTOS: Gladstone region’s 2020 prep classes

Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

THE first year of school is a special occasion, not only for children beginning their schooling journey, but also for their parents.

Each year The Observer marks the milestone with our photographers spending a month visiting the Gladstone region's schools taking photos of the newest Prep students.

The My First Year liftout was in Wednesday's newspaper and features 26 schools such as Calliope, Miriam Vale, Lowmead and Agnes Water.

The My First Year edition of The Observer often sells out at newsagents, which is why we also run a gallery of the images online.

Take a look.