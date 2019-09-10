50 PHOTOS: Cosentino had The Observer Club spellbound

Jessica Perkins Full Profile Login to follow

GUESTS in The Observer Club were treated to a two-course meal with guest speaker Cosentino on Friday night at the Yaralla Sports Club.

As well as sharing his story, the well-known illusionist performed a few magic tricks for guests in the crowd.

Anyone interested in joining The Observer Club can contact Jessica Mckay on 4970 3040.

Upcoming events for the 2020 season include The Outback Wrangler with Matt Wright, Welcome to the Outback Club with Lee Kernaghan and One Unknown with Gill Hicks, London bombings survivor.

Packages will be on sale from October 1 for the 2020 season.