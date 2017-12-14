50% OFF: Huge sale as Calliope business celebrates birthday

Desley O'Grady is the owner of Limestone Clothing.

Mike Richards

EVERYONE loves a bargain and there's plenty to be had at Limestone Clothing.

The store is celebrating its 10th birthday with a three-day sale from today until Saturday.

There are some great discounts on offer.

There are $5, $10, $15 and $20 boxes with clothes for sale.

There is also a large rack of clothes, including dresses for the ladies and pants for the men selling at 50 per cent off.

All fascinators are on sale, which is perfect timing, with the Gladstone Turf Club's race day this Saturday and the races at Calliope on Boxing Day.

Desley O'Grady is the owner of the store and she said it was great to celebrate the milestone in a big way.

Ms O'Grady said it had not been an easy ride staying in business throughout the 10 years but it had been an incredibly rewarding experience.

"We've got some fantastic customers that have supported us the whole of the 10 years," she said.

On Friday from 5-7pm an event will be held to celebrate the milestone, with food on offer to customers.

The first 50 customers through the door will receive a free gift.

There are three chances to win a $50 voucher too.