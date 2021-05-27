50 of 260 workers on site for power station recovery

Work continued overnight on the plan to safely return three of Callide Power Station’s four generating units to service in early June, with the fourth expected to be operational in 12 months.

It comes after a fire and explosion at the site near Biloela shut down operations and impacted power across the state.

Fifty of 260 employees are currently on site.

CS Energy CEO Andrew Bills said on Thursday that number would grow as work continued on the power station recovery.

“It’s been a challenging period for the team at Callide, and again I want to say how proud I am of the way everyone has pulled together,” he said.

“We are safely working through a process to progressively bring people back to site. We currently have approximately 50 people on site and this will grow during the day as work steps up on our return to service plans.

“The remainder of our workforce is in town in Biloela and myself, and other leaders, will meet with them again today to keep them up to date with what is happening at site.

“The wellbeing of Callide Power Station’s employees remains CS Energy’s top priority, and I have been encouraging our people to check in with each other or make use of our Employee Assistance counselling program.”

Callide Power Station is comprised of two power plants, Callide B and C, each with two generating units, and has a permanent workforce of 260 employees.

CS Energy owns 100 per cent of Callide B and owns Callide C in a 50/50 joint venture with InterGen.

